REX: We're Thinking About Tampa Bay Only

As far as Geno is concerned, I don't know if he's 100 percent, but he's certainly much better than he was. So I think he's ready to go. We realized that as a team, rookie quarterback and all that, that's certainly a challenge, the fact we're playing Darrelle Revis, those two stud safeties and all that. It's going to be challenging. But I think our guys are ready to rally behind Geno and the big thing that we tell Geno is that you just have to be part of the solution. I've always said it to the quarterback. Just go out and play the position, be part of the solution. You don't have to think you have to carry this team on your back. That's not the case. We have a good football team.

I will say this about our team, we'll be popping out of our skin to play. It's a home game and obviously we know Tampa Bay, the way they play, they're aggressive, they're a high-energy team. So it's going to be interesting to see what happens out there. But we're certainly looking forward to it.

On if Smith won the competition just because Sanchez was injured…

When you look at it, clearly with Mark's injury, the fact he's not able to go, that factors into any decision. I mean, he's not available. But with that being said, we're very comfortable with Geno. I think we're confident as a football team. As an organization, we're confident that Geno is going to help get this job done. We recognize the challenges of a rookie quarterback, but I think each one of us will pick our own game up. Like I said, a lot's been made of this football team and all that type of stuff. The beauty of it is we get to see. We get to prove it on the field. We are excited about it and we're confident about it.

On if Smith will be the starter permanently or week-to-week…

Our focus is strictly on this game, so whether week-to-week, I don't know, what the heck. We're not looking past Tampa Bay, I can tell you that much. This whole team is not thinking past Tampa. We have a big challenge in front of us. We understand that and that's where the focus is. In any long-term plan, any of this, any of that, we're not thinking about it. We're thinking about Tampa Bay only, and that's it.

On how similar his current situation is to the 2009 season…

I think it's really similar. I think when you look at it, there are a lot of non-believers out there, whether it's at the quarterback position or anywhere else. [I am] certainly looking forward to this. You guys will know how that worked out. I don't know. But we'll see if this team's ready to play. I know we are ready to play. We're excited about it and like I said, we recognize those challenges for any quarterback, especially a rookie quarterback.

On if the team will decide a quarterback on a week-to-week basis…

The only thing that I'm going to say is our focus is strictly on Tampa Bay and our starting quarterback is Geno Smith. That's all I'm going to get into it because that's the truth, every bit of focus. I understand we have a game [on] Thursday, after, but our focus is [on] Tampa Bay. We owe it to ourselves, our fans and everything else to put everything we can into this game, and that's exactly where our attention is going to be.

On when he knew Geno Smith was going to be the starter…

Again, it's not important. We said all along that we would make the announcement, when as an organization, we felt comfortable with that decision, and that's why we made that announcement today.

On saying on the team website last week that Sanchez wouldn't be able to play…

I must have been misquoted [joking] [laughter]. I think when you look at it, we knew he couldn't go last week, playing in the last preseason game. If I said it, that's what I meant. No one knew his availability. We said we were honest about where we were going to be and see where everybody was at injury-wise, Kenrick Ellis, Santonio Holmes, I know that I said we would have a better gauge of where our health was as a football team today than we did at any point last week. I think that's pretty accurate. I've given you the injury updates, so there's where we are.

On talking about the secrecy of the quarterback competition with Michael Kay…

I don't remember a secretive conversation.

On if he thinks the decision on the quarterback competition was secretive as suggested by Michael Kay…

No, because to me, I made a statement before [on] when our organization would announce our decision. That's why, to me, I said it how many times this summer, probably 100, that was when we were going to make our announcement and our decision. So that's why I don't think it was secretive that we were going to announce the decision when we were ready to, not until then. Maybe I misunderstood him, but that's why I don't get the secretive thing. It shouldn't have been a secret announcement because I must of said it 100 times over the course of the summer.

On if Sanchez will stay on the active roster or go to injured reserve…

Again, all we're looking at right now is Tampa Bay, and I can tell you this, he 100 percent will be on the active roster.

On if he will have to dial back the offense from Smith…

No, Geno's ready to play. I think they've done a great job. I think David Lee does a tremendous job of coaching our quarterbacks and they have a great grasp of Marty [Mornhinweg]'s system. Absolutely not, whoever's in there is running the show.

On if he is going to make the quarterback decision each week…

I'm not going to turn sideways, I can tell you that much [joking] [laughter], but that question seems familiar to me. In all honesty, like we said before, clearly our focus is strictly on Tampa Bay and we're not looking past Tampa Bay, it doesn't make sense for us to look past Tampa Bay. Everything we have, we're all in right now on Tampa Bay. That's where the entire focus is and that's where it will remain until after the Tampa Bay game.

On if he told Smith he was starting today…

Yeah, I told the whole team that he was starting.

On if he told the team Smith would be the starting quarterback for this week…

I don't know exactly how I said it, but I think the team knows that Geno is the starting quarterback this week.

On his confidence in Smith when he struggled against the Giants…

I don't think he struggled his first game until he got hurt. He was six-of-seven passing. We'll sign up for those numbers right now, extend them obviously out. So I don't think he struggled. I don't think he struggled, especially in the early part of training camp. When he struggled was when he had the injury, and when he came back from the injury, he wasn't the guy we had seen up until that point. But right now, I think his health, I don't know if he's 100 percent, but he's certainly way higher than he was. He's driving the football. He's throwing the ball extremely well. He's confident. He's done a great job in preparation. So we expect good things. And again, we don't need him to go out and do it himself. It's a big puzzle. He's just part of that puzzle. His piece might be a little bigger than some, but he's just a part of the puzzle.

On how Smith is perceived by his teammates…

I think our whole team is confident in Geno, They know the preparation that he does. First off, I think that's how you gain respect, when guys know you work. Everybody knows that Geno works and he's prepared. And the fact he has physical tools, we're confident with him. I will say this, veteran, rookie, everybody alike is chomping at the bit to play. Everything will be officially fully behind us from things that a lot of these guys had nothing to do with. So we are excited about our football team and like I said, we're not hiding. We're going to be there and we'll see what kind of team we have.

On if it plays on his mind that Woody Johnson would not say if he would be back next season…

No, absolutely not. You guys know me. I've never been the focus and shouldn't be ever. My thing is I'm just happy. I get to coach this year. Obviously, I had a bad year last year, but I can't wait for the thing that's right in front of us. It starts on Sunday and I'm so looking forward to this season, but it's never been about me, not one time.

On if they have starters at left guard and safety…

We do. With that being said a lot of guys are going to play. It's not just going to be this guy or whatever. But Antonio Allen will start at safety and Vladimir Ducasse will start at left guard.

On Woody Johnson's comments on Sanchez protecting himself…

We all regret that Mark got hurt, obviously that's unfortunate. It's also the unfortunate part of this business, and we've said that from day one. There's a 100 percent injury rate in this league. It's unfortunate that it happened, but these things do happen and we've moved on.

On the play Sanchez was injured…

Again, I think that the big thing is these things do happen regardless of the position. It's a tough game. It's tough league. There are special people. I've said it from day one, these are special men that play this game. Like I said, it's unfortunate, but right now we're focused on where we're at and right now Mark's doing as good of a job as he can rehabbing his injury. So that's where it is.

On Bilal Powell being ahead of Chris Ivory on the depth chart and if both will play…

Right, both those guys, and again, it's just like Jaiquawn Jarrett will play also, Chris is going to play a lot of football as well. But I think Bilal Powell has earned the right to start. Bilal did a tremendous job for us throughout training camp and in preseason games as well. It doesn't end with just your top 11 on offense, your top 11 on defense, our guys are going to play. Whoever's up for that game is going to play and they're going to contribute. I think that's good for guys. It's not just you feed one guy the football. Chris, obviously is a very talented back in his own right, so we will use his skills as well.