REX: We Feel Prepared Going to Miami

Transcript of head coach Rex Ryan's news conference following the Jets' Friday afternoon practice at the Atlantic Health Training Center:

I have the injury updates for you. Dennis Landolt is out. Guys that are listed as doubtful, we're going to have Bryan Thomas and John Conner both listed as doubtful. Both of them did not practice today. The guys that will be questionable will be Ellis Lankster, with a low back, and Dustin Keller. Both of them did not practice today, but they're both questionable.

Guys that are probable, the rest of the list here, everybody will be probable, they all practiced full today. That's Darrelle Revis, concussion, Sione Po'uha, low back, Isaiah Trufant, ankle, Antonio Cromartie, shoulder, Chaz Schilens, ankle, Nick Bellore, shoulder, Mark Sanchez, low back, Nick Mangold, wrist, Calvin Pace, Achilles, Bart Scott, knee, Mike DeVito, calf, Brandon Moore, hip, Quinton Coples, illness, LaRon Landry, heel, Eric Smith hip/knee, and Kenrick Ellis, illness. All those guys practiced full today.

So with that, we're getting ready to head down to Miami. I know it's an important game, obviously, a huge game for us. We're trying to be 2-0 in our division, and the only way to do that is to find a way to beat Miami and that's our intention going down there.

On if he expects the doubtful and questionable players to play…

I think that the guys that are doubtful, obviously, Bryan Thomas and John Conner, I'd say are doubtful. I mean, I don't think you're playing, I would be surprised if they are playing. The guys that are questionable, I feel better about. We'll see tomorrow how those guys are feeling. You hold them out a little bit thinking that it could help them get back, but we'll see where they are. We'll reevaluate them tomorrow and see how we feel about them, how those guys are feeling.

On if he expects Revis to play…

I'd say every one of those guys I expect to play that are listed as probable. Every one of them, I would expect to play.

On the Miami weather and the Dolphins' up-tempo offense…

We definitely practiced it all week long. What we would do is try to. It might not be exactly the same, but I think sometimes tempo is the most important thing, trying to simulate that to our defense and certainly, we did that on the scout team. We would put our plays in it, we would code it a certain way, we'd get over the ball quick. This teams averaging snapping the football, probably with more time than 15 seconds on the clock, 20 seconds maybe. It's super-quick, unlike really almost any team in the league.

We understand that and we challenged our guys throughout the week, every team period we did it. I thought our scout team did a tremendous job, I thought our coaches did a tremendous job getting our scout team lined up ready to roll. That was it, we feel pretty good about it, but obviously, you'll see, once you get out there. But again, we feel pretty good about it with our preparation.

As far as getting used to the elements, and all that, obviously, we can't simulate it here. We've been stressing the hydration, getting our rest, all that stuff that's important when you go in that kind of heat. That's something we'll be ready for. We've played down there before, we know what to expect. I think last time we played there, it was like 90 degrees out, in December or January, whenever it was. We know it's going to be hot, but we think we've done a good job hydrating ourselves and getting rest.

On Muhammad Wilkerson missing practice…

Yeah, he had a personal reason. Excused absence.

On if Wilkerson will play Sunday…

Yes, he'll be here tomorrow.

On if the offense will be limited if Keller and Conner don't play…

Yeah, I mean, Konrad [Reuland] in particular is new, but he'll be getting a lot of reps, he is getting all the reps, really, most of them at fullback this week. So you're going to see him do that and playing tight end. He has fullback reps, tight end reps, U reps as the other tight end, so he's learned our system and he's done it quick. It's a good thing he has that Stanford education, because he's had to use it these last couple of weeks.

On if it's possible Dedrick Epps will play Sunday…

Yes, if Dustin can't go, then Epps would be up, certainly. But we'll see, he may be up anyway. I think we'll see about Dustin's status tomorrow morning.

On if it is hard to prepare for a rookie quarterback that has played only two games in the NFL…

I think you have the preseason games as well that you look at. You look at any tape that they have on guys, you definitely look at it. You go back, you look at Green Bay and things, how they played against us, all that kind of stuff, you do all of that film. When you know a coordinator has a history with a certain team, you'll take that film, especially if you played against them. You'll do a lot of different things, so we'll feel prepared going into this game.

On if he watched college tape of Tannehill…

I did not watch any college tape on him.

On what a long run can do to a team's rankings…

I know you hate it if you're on defense. Those things just kill you because, quite honestly, you can never make up [ground]. Week 1, I don't care what the situation of the game was, we gave up several huge runs. You'll never get your run defense where you want it to be because of a performance like that, but clearly it's not good.

We've given up way too many the last couple of years. We gave up a big one to [Darren] McFadden. We gave up a couple, obviously, to [C.J.] Spiller. We gave up one to [Reggie] Bush, I think his first carry [last year]. In the first game, he had a big one. Obviously, you have to do a great job of setting edges against a guy as explosive as Bush because you can have him stopped, but then he bounces outside and uses that speed of his. Those are things that you definitely have to be prepared for.

On if Shonn Greene can break some long runs…

That would be nice. He's a different kind of runner, obviously. His are going to be based on breaking tackles and going through. He doesn't have that God-given speed that a Reggie Bush has. If he bounces it, he's bouncing it for about 5 yards, where this guy is bouncing it for more. But he can get big runs differently, through the middle, pounding his way, breaking tackles, and that's how he gets some of his big carries.

On pushing the schedule back to give the team more sleep…

That's another thing that you look for. We've had sleep people come in, talking about how important sleep is, how important it is to get eight hours. We bring in these specialists for a reason. I just think it's wise to do that, listening to people with a lot more knowledge than myself about it. If we can gain a little advantage, then we're going to look for it. That's really all it was about. We talked about how important it was getting your rest in, getting your hydration. Heading to Miami, I think that's important.

On if he will continue with the same schedule in future weeks…

Yes.

On if he started pushing back the schedule to allow more sleep this week…

Right.

On if he saw Tebow's Vogue shoot…

I missed it.

On Scott teasing Tebow about being in Vogue…