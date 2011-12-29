Rex's Thursday News Conference

Transcript of head coach Rex Ryan's news conference following Thursday's midday practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center:

All right, Garrett McIntyre did not practice today with his knee, although, it seems like he is getting quite a bit better. I'm still not ready to say he is out for the game or in for the game. These players were limited: Marquice Cole with a knee, Mike DeVito, knee, Brandon Moore, hip, Eric Smith, knee, Muhammad Wilkerson, knee. Then all these players were full: D'Brickashaw Ferguson, foot, Shonn Greene, rib, Joe McKnight, shoulder, elbow, Ropati [Pitoitua[, hand, and LaDainian Tomlinson, quad.

On his message to the team at practice today…

I don't do that very often, but I just had a feeling that I wanted to say something. We don't have team meetings every day, so we'll have them the first of the week, like a Wednesday, a Friday, I'll talk to the team and then, obviously, the night before a game I'll talk to them. Today, I just wanted to remind them of the opportunity that's in front of us. Obviously, it's a little different. For the last two years, we really haven't been in this position. We, obviously, we were already in the playoffs last year. The year before, we knew if we won, we were in the playoffs. This is kind of a different scenario than we've had in the last two years. I just wanted to make sure that I just kind of expressed that "Hey, we still have a heck of an opportunity still in front of us," and to basically practice accordingly. It was just something I wanted to share with them.

On if he has ever been a situation where he needed help the final week to make the postseason…

Yes, absolutely. We played a night game, I remember we were getting ready to play Pittsburgh and they moved us to the night game. It was like the biggest, I believe it was the Cleveland Browns had to beat somebody for us to get in there and they did, so it made the game really meaningless, meaningless is what they said, but we played our guys and all that stuff. I think we won our division. We played Tennessee in a playoff round at home and got beat. I guess that was a little different, a little different because I guess we never needed help that way. Shoot, I don't know.

On if it is a helpless feeling to know that even if they win it is out of their hands…

No, we just have to take care of our business. That's the only thing you can think of and it's funny because I'm sure I've been in those situations, I just can't remember offhand. I just know that we have to win. You know what I mean, that's kind of how you look at it. Whether we needed somebody else, it really doesn't matter.

On the possibility the Jets could be flying home when their playoff fate is determined...

Yeah, and I hope like heck it's a great feeling, if we find out. But there's a lot of work to do. We are the underdogs in this game, I see that. So we'll see.

On a football Website saying the Jets have a 10.4 percent chance of making the playoffs...

We are still alive and kicking. We just have to make sure we take care of ourselves and then we'll see where it falls but we have to take care of our job first. And I think when you look at it, that might be the most difficult one of all, because Miami is playing extremely well, so we'll see. But I feel good about the fact that we do have a chance, and we just have to take our swing at it.

One thing I just thought of — my dad had it happen to him in Philly one time with the Jets. The Jets, it might've been against the Giants, I think the Jets just needed to beat the Giants. Because I remember my dad sending a bunch of Eagles-like briefcases to the coaching staff of the Jets.

On anything he saw that he wanted to talk to his team about today...

It was just on my mind. I just wanted to reiterate it again. You know, look, there are some players in this league, one player that I brought it up today with [Takeo] Spikes. He's been to multiple Pro Bowls, played 14 years, 200 games he's played in. And he's never gone to a playoff game. And sometimes, you know, you can't ever take it for granted. You've got an opportunity here, and that was something I brought up today.

On how he'll find out about the Jets' playoff fate if the team is airborne at that time...

We will have a way. Come on, please. Mike Tannenbaum is going to be on the same plane. We will have a way of finding out, there is no doubt about that. We've just got to get on there knowing that, hey, we did our part, we won, and we'll let the chips fall.

On Miami WR Brandon Marshall saying Darrelle Revis benefits from calls from officials similar to the "Jordan Rules"...

No, I think he's trying to put it in the officials' mind and all that kind of jazz. But come on, Brandon is a big guy, a great receiver. And if anything, let's just say it's pretty physical. I don't know if Revis is doing the pushing off, I'm not sure, but those two guys do get after it, two great players going at it. And I agree with the Jordan deal. I think he is the cornerback equivalent of Michael Jordan.

On a common thread among the big-chunk plays the defense has given up this season...

Some of it is you've got to find a way to get a guy on the ground. Tackling was involved in a couple of those, and I think that's the big one. I know the one to [Raiders RB Darren] McFadden, he had an opportunity there and he's a 4.3 guy. [Giants WR Victor] Cruz is fast, I don't know what he runs a 40 in, but he's pretty fast. But I think generally, a big play, it's hard to have one because you have to throw the ball over somebody's head or a guy makes a great play, breaks some tackles. I thought we had an opportunity to get Cruz down and we just didn't do it and to the kid's credit, he made a great run.

On coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and where he stands on changes being made if the Jets don't make the playoffs...

I think first off, we have still have an opportunity on Sunday. We'll see how long the season goes and all that. But I mentioned it yesterday about how I hate the fact that people are pointing at Schotty and they are pointing at Mark [Sanchez] and whoever. It should be on my shoulders and I think that's where it needs to be placed. ... I've been the guy at fault on whatever, so the criticism of this football team, it should go on my shoulders.

On if he has conversations with Schottenheimer about the outside criticism...

Schotty and I are just trying to win this game. We know one thing — we are doing whatever we can to win this game. And it's Mike Pettine and Mike Westhoff, it's all of us and those are what our conversations are. It's not about what people are saying on the outside or anything else. It's about us getting ready to win this game.

On his comments earlier in the season about why Schottenheimer would make a good head coach...

I absolutely feel the same way. He's a tireless worker. I think he's surrounded with guys that are like him that way. But I just think Brian, when he becomes a head coach, I just think he has it. He's got it in his bloodlines. The advantage that I've had over most coaches is that I've been around it all my life and you can say the exact same thing about Brian.

We have been really fortunate that way, but it gives you a leg up on other guys. You've seen it. I mentioned that thing about, well, I know maybe I had not been through it but I know my dad went through it. Those are things that you can lean on and I think he's not going to be intimidated by any player, any situation. He's used to it. This is not the first time a Schottenheimer has ever been criticized. I'm sure his dad was at some point. These things happen. And I just think he's got a history and a pedigree that I think gives him a great opportunity.

The fact that he's smart as a whip and he's got a great work ethic, I think, are going to be things that when he is a head coach, and I don't think it's going to be long until he becomes a head coach, that I think that's why he's going to be successful.

On how he would have reacted when he was the Ravens defensive coordinator if they had brought in a consultant to work over him...

But see, the consultant that we brought, Tom Moore, came in as a consultant for Schotty to use, use his wisdom and all that kind of jazz. Tom Moore is not sitting over Brian Schottenheimer. That's not true.

When I was in Baltimore, they asked me could we use Vic Fangio. I'm like, heck, yeah. A guy that's been a former coordinator in the league? I would like to have Vic Fangio, I would love to have input from guys and I thought Vic, he was great. The offense brought him in but I used him all the time. So there's a consultant, because I used him that way. And he's doing a great job in San Francisco, which is not surprising. I think Tom's got a great deal of knowledge and all that, and to say that he's over Brian is not an accurate statement.

On wanting to see Sanchez end the season on a good note if Sunday is the Jets' last game...

I want to end on a good note anyway, even if we end, I want to end on a good note for sure. You know me. I can't even think about it that way. Because I think in my heart, 10 percent or whatever, I still believe we'll get in the playoffs. Obviously it's a tough task in front of us and a lot of things have to happen but that's what I believe.