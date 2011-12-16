Rex's Friday News Conference

Transcript of head coach Rex Ryan's news conference following Friday's midday practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center:

All right, fast Friday. Marquice Cole is out, did not practice. That's that knee injury. Everybody else would be probable. Everybody else practiced full today, with the exception of two guys: Marcus Dixon was limited with a hip and Eric Smith was limited with a knee, but all these guys are going to play. They are all probable: Mike DeVito, knee, Dixon, hip, Vlad Ducasse, knee, Shonn Greene, rib, Nick Mangold, ankle, Joe McKnight, elbow, Brandon Moore, hip, Calvin Pace, groin, Matt Slauson, knee, and Eric Smith, knee. All right, so there you have it.

On if Joe McKnight will be returning kickoffs…

Yes, I could see him doing that.

On how the offensive line has evolved this year…

I think the big thing was getting [Nick] Mangold back healthy. I think that was the biggest deal. You figure you can replace a center, but a center at that level — Mangold is the best in the league. I think we all realize that now. We all knew it anyway, but when we never had him for that stretch, obviously, we really missed him. Our entire offense, the way we've practiced these last couple of weeks, I don't know want to say it's a different offense, but the bugs are out. We're at a high level right now. Wednesday practices are good. Thursday practices are good. Friday practices are good. I think that leads you to, obviously, play much better on Sunday.

On how reassuring it is to have Brodney Pool on the team right now…

Brodney, like we say, here is a guy that started 12 games in the regular season last year, started all the postseason games. This guy has played a lot of football. He's familiar with our system. Athletically, he's exactly what you look for. He has size. He has speed, range, he's tough, he'll hit, so like I said, we're really fortunate that we have Brodney.

On if Shonn Greene is a big part of why the offense has performed better…

He's almost running like a bellcow now [smiling]. We've been predicting it or talking about it, but now he's getting the carries. I think when he gets the carries, his game elevates. It's that time of year when, sometimes, your big backs, while maybe some of the backs are wearing down a little bit, he's wearing down defensive guys. I think that's always a good thing.

On Cromartie's improved consistency since the bye week and what has contributed to that…

I just think that he decided that he was going to be a great player and I think that's what it is, because he's got as much God-given ability as any corner I've ever been around. He's playing phenomenal. We get these different, burn reports or whatever they call him. I think him and Darrelle [Revis] are one and three, I think, in the league right now. So I think that tells you how much he's really improved. When he's playing at a high level, our defense plays at a high level.

On how much of his success comes from playing across from Revis…

I think Cromartie's a number one corner, anyway. I think he has that ability. He had, what, 13 interceptions one year? I don't know. He had a ton of them. I know that. He's a great player in his own right.

On how much it helps to have DeVito back in the lineup…

He missed like four games or something with the knee, then he comes back and has the other knee. They always say you can't do one without the other [joking]. It really is amazing, because he's never hurt, but he had these things. It's great to have him back. He was having a huge year for us and now to have him back, the other guys can now back up. They've had a lot of playing time, so you're getting better. Your depth is getting better. Marcus Dixon's done a tremendous job for us, especially recently. I'm excited,] the way he's playing. Love the way Mo [Wilkerson] is playing. It's a good group.

On Bart Scott's remarks about the Jets not being a playoff team is his way of keeping the team from being complacent…

That's been our whole thing. We know we have to improve as a team in all phases. And we challenged our team that way. That's the mentality, is we've got to keep getting better. You can't stay the same or anything else. We have to get better. So that's our mentality, that's our mindset. Do I think we're a playoff team? I absolutely do, but we have work to do.

On if the team is more muted than in past years…

I would say it's fair to say, but we were 9-2 at one time last year. It's pretty obvious you're going to be in the playoffs. Right now, we're fighting for our playoff lives. We have to get in the playoffs before we can talk Super Bowl, then we will [laughter].

On if it's harder to be bold until you're playing the way you're expected to play…