Rex Ryan Liked Rushing Offense at Scrimmage

Aug 04, 2013 at 04:45 AM

Rex Ryan called the 2013 version of the Green & White Scrimmage on Saturday evening "our best scrimmage we've had since we've been coming here." When asked what made this year's scrimmage more impressive than years prior, the fifth-year head coach was quick to praise the running game as one of the bright spots.

"There were a lot of real positives. Bilal Powell really impressed." Rex said. "I know he impressed me."

Powell, the third-year running back, got off to a hot start at Cortland Stadium, breaking loose from several would-be tacklers for a 25-yard gain on the second play of the scrimmage. He received the majority of first-team snaps in the absence of Chris Ivory, who has been sidelined throughout camp with an ailing hamstring.

"It was good to see Bilal, and he made a couple of great plays." Ryan added. "He made an unbelievable play on a screen pass, also, but he did run the ball hard.

Powell finished the evening with 38 rushing yards on six attempts plus 8 yards on one reception, showing off his ability to elude defenders and run between the tackles. Despite coming off an impressive performance that was noted by most as one of the highlights of the annual intrasquad matchup, the always modest Powell remained humble in his postgame comments to reporters.

"I was OK. I still have room for improvement." he said. "That comes with the continuation of camp and just coming out and working hard every day."

Powell was not the only back that made noise during the scrimmage, however. The recently signed Chad Spann had 48 yards on the ground on seven carries to lead the team and added a 5-yard catch. He showcased his speed, elusiveness and wiggle in getting to the second level of the defense on several occasions.

Spann was able to take advantage of the available touches left over from Joe McKnight, who did not suit up for the scrimmage. McKnight left Friday's practice with a head injury. Ryan was unable to confirm if McKnight suffered a concussion after being hit hard on a running play by linebacker Demario Davis but said he and the trainers were just being cautious with McKnight. Neither back recorded a score however, with all three touchdowns coming by way of the pass. A holding penalty voided a 3-yard touchdown run by Powell on the opening drive. On the night the Jets' running game totaled 102 yards on 20 carries, a nice 5.1-yard average against a defense that wanted to continue its run dominance from Friday's live goal line drills.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Can These Jets Change the Narrative?

C.J. Mosley: This Team Is Capable of Changing the Culture for the Next 10 Years

news

Jets WR Corey Davis Cleared Some Hurdles, Now Is 'Ready to Attack'

He's Back from Last Year's Core Muscle Injury and Has Come to Grips with His Brother's Death in Late 2020

news

Jets Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson Focused on Climbing the Next Mountain

Florida State Product Concentrates on Learning Defense

news

Where Are They Now: Jason Trusnik

Catch Up with the Former Jets Defensive End from Ohio Northern University

news

Jets' John Franklin-Myers: Name of the Game Is To Keep Guys Fresh

Veteran DL Says That DE Carl Lawson Is Back and 'Still Looks Like an Action Figure'

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | QB Zach Wilson Looks More Comfortable in the Offense

Sauce Gardner Took Reps with First Team; Ashtyn Davis Picks Off Joe Flacco in Wednesday's Session

news

Robert Saleh on the Math That Leads to a Killer Defensive Line Rotation

Jets Coaches Crunch Numbers to Optimize DL Talent; Jeff Ulbrich: 'Exciting to Think What They Can Become'

news

Mark Sanchez Says the Jets Have a 'Special Place' in His Heart

Former No. 5 Pick Believes QB Zach Wilson 'Is on the Right Track'

news

Jets Announce Ukrainian National Women's League of America as Next Recipient of $100,000

Part of $1 Million Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed's Rules to Live By: Never Give Up and Stay Hungry

Unrestricted Free Agent Is Back to a Chicken & Steak Diet to Feed His Desire to Excel with His New Team

news

Irvington (New Jersey), Bellmore-Merrick (Long Island) Crowned Champions of Jets and Nike High School Girls Flag Football

Championship Games Hosted at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center

news

LG Bob Talamini, 'The Missing Piece' to the Jets' Super Bowl III Puzzle, Has Died

Pro Career Began with 2 AFL Titles in Oilers' Powder Blue, Concluded Jan. 12, 1969 in Miami Wearing Green & White

Advertising