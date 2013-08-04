Rex Ryan Liked Rushing Offense at Scrimmage

Powell, the third-year running back, got off to a hot start at Cortland Stadium, breaking loose from several would-be tacklers for a 25-yard gain on the second play of the scrimmage. He received the majority of first-team snaps in the absence of Chris Ivory, who has been sidelined throughout camp with an ailing hamstring.

"It was good to see Bilal, and he made a couple of great plays." Ryan added. "He made an unbelievable play on a screen pass, also, but he did run the ball hard.

Powell finished the evening with 38 rushing yards on six attempts plus 8 yards on one reception, showing off his ability to elude defenders and run between the tackles. Despite coming off an impressive performance that was noted by most as one of the highlights of the annual intrasquad matchup, the always modest Powell remained humble in his postgame comments to reporters.

"I was OK. I still have room for improvement." he said. "That comes with the continuation of camp and just coming out and working hard every day."

Powell was not the only back that made noise during the scrimmage, however. The recently signed Chad Spann had 48 yards on the ground on seven carries to lead the team and added a 5-yard catch. He showcased his speed, elusiveness and wiggle in getting to the second level of the defense on several occasions.