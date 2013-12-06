Rex Ryan Feels 'Great' About 13 Probables for OAK

"He might not play every snap," Ryan added, "but I see him out there. He looks pretty good. We don't want to play him 60 snaps when all of a sudden now we're worried about it, so we've got to be smart and we will be. But again, it's not like it's going to be last week where he played three plays. He's going to play."

Meanwhile, Winslow told reporters Thursday he expects to have a bigger role in the offense this week, and five days after Cromartie's hip injury affected his press coverage against WR Mike Wallace for much of the game, Cro said today, "I feel good."

This week, he said he was "limited just for precautionary reasons, just to make sure I'm as fresh as possible to go out and go play on Sunday."

"It affects things," Ryan said of No. 31's nagging hip, "because when he can get his hands on a guy and play from a press position and he's healthy and he can get his hands on you, he can be a dominant player. It's a shame when he hasn't been able to do that. You lose the length of his arms, his height and everything else that makes it so difficult. Hopefully he's ready to do that this week."

Now that we have all of our weapons in the arsenal, "Judge us moving forward," Rex said.

"We don't make excuses or anything else, but obviously having your top guys out there healthy, I think, makes a huge difference," he said. "You're going to judge us anyways up until this point and you should and I understand it. But let's see how we close this thing out when our guys are healthy."

The Raiders list six of their 11 injured players as doubtful for the game after not participating in today's practice in Oakland today. The six "doubtfuls" are G Mike Brisiel (ankle/knee), LB Kaluka Maiava (ribs/calf), RB Darren McFadden (ankle), WR Denarius Moore (shoulder), RB Jeremy Stewart (ankle/knee) and S Usama Young (neck).