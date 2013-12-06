Rex Ryan Feels 'Great' About 13 Probables for OAK

Dec 06, 2013 at 08:27 AM

Updated, 4:56 p.m. ET

It's not just wide receivers and Santonio Holmes who are expected to play this week vs. the Oakland Raiders. It's everybody.

Holmes (foot/hamstring), TE Kellen Winslow (knee) and CB Antonio Cromartie (hip) were limited as the Green & White practiced indoors at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center this morning, but "every single player is probable," head coach Rex Ryan confirmed this afternoon during his post-practice news conference.

"That's a good thing," he continued. "Man, I feel great about that. So there's nobody doubtful, nobody questionable, nobody out. We are as healthy as we have been in a month."

Late in the afternoon, the status for WR Stephen Hill (knee) was updated from probable to questionable.

This week's game could be the first time since Week 10 last season that all seven of our inactive players are healthy scratches.

Of course, just last week we were reminded that being active for the game doesn't necessarily mean a player's good to go. The Jets thought Holmes would be healthy enough to grind it out against the Miami Dolphins, but he played only a few snaps on offense and that was it.

This week, Rex said, "That hamstring seems to be doing much better. It looked great today."

"He might not play every snap," Ryan added, "but I see him out there. He looks pretty good. We don't want to play him 60 snaps when all of a sudden now we're worried about it, so we've got to be smart and we will be. But again, it's not like it's going to be last week where he played three plays. He's going to play."

Meanwhile, Winslow told reporters Thursday he expects to have a bigger role in the offense this week, and five days after Cromartie's hip injury affected his press coverage against WR Mike Wallace for much of the game, Cro said today, "I feel good."

This week, he said he was "limited just for precautionary reasons, just to make sure I'm as fresh as possible to go out and go play on Sunday."

"It affects things," Ryan said of No. 31's nagging hip, "because when he can get his hands on a guy and play from a press position and he's healthy and he can get his hands on you, he can be a dominant player. It's a shame when he hasn't been able to do that. You lose the length of his arms, his height and everything else that makes it so difficult. Hopefully he's ready to do that this week."

Now that we have all of our weapons in the arsenal, "Judge us moving forward," Rex said.

"We don't make excuses or anything else, but obviously having your top guys out there healthy, I think, makes a huge difference," he said. "You're going to judge us anyways up until this point and you should and I understand it. But let's see how we close this thing out when our guys are healthy."

The Jets' full Friday injury report can be found here.

The Raiders  list six of their 11 injured players as doubtful for the game after not participating in today's practice in Oakland today. The six "doubtfuls" are G Mike Brisiel (ankle/knee), LB Kaluka Maiava (ribs/calf), RB Darren McFadden (ankle), WR Denarius Moore (shoulder), RB Jeremy Stewart (ankle/knee) and S Usama Young (neck).

Three more Raiders are listed as questionable: S Tyvon Branch (ankle), LB Miles Burris (toe) and RB Rashad Jennings (concussion).

