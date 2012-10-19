REX: I Expect a Great Effort on Sunday

Transcript of head coach Rex Ryan's news conference following the Jets' Friday midday practice at the Atlantic Health Training Center:

We'll start with the injuries. Doubtful: Kenrick Ellis with a knee, Eric Smith, knee, Bilal Powell, shoulder, Sione [Po'uha], low back. All of those guys are listed as doubtful. All of them with the exception of Sione, all the others, Kenrick, Eric and Powell, did not practice. Sione was limited in practice, but he's doubtful for the game. The guys that are questionable are these three: Clyde Gates, shoulder, he was limited in practice, as was Nick Mangold today with an ankle, and then Joe McKnight. We're listing him as questionable. He did not practice but we will list him as questionable with an ankle.

The rest of these guys were all probable, the only ones that were limited in practice were Bryan Thomas with a hamstring and Bart Scott with a toe. The rest of these guys were full practice and they are all probable: [Mark] Sanchez, low back, Calvin Pace, shoulder, Brandon Moore, hip, Matt Slauson, knee, Jeremy Kerley, finger, Dustin Keller, hamstring, Stephen Hill, hamstring, and LaRon Landry, heel. That's the injuries.

I thought we had a good week of practice. Obviously, it's hard to simulate their tempo, their no-huddle, how precise [Tom] Brady is and those types of things, but we did our best. [Tim] Tebow had a good grasp playing under Josh McDaniels and being drafted by Josh, so he did a nice job at quarterback for us, I thought. The scout team did well. We did our best out there. I thought our preparation was good. It's still not done. We're still preparing as we talk. Guys are still here watching tape and things. I expect a great effort. Obviously, we know we're going to get a great effort. We'll see what happens on Sunday. We're going down there confident and like I said before from the first day, we're going to take our swing.

On if the Patriots no-huddle is different with Stevan Ridley…

He is running the ball well. It kind of gives him more that power back, and they seem to be committed to the run more than they have been in the past. He does give them that power kind of back. They'll use him out of the back field as well, empty the formation, do all that type of stuff. The big difference with him is when he's back there toting the football.

On the difference between Ridley and BenJarvus Green-Ellis...

They're similar. I think Ridley has a little bit more power but they seem to be running the ball with him quite a bit. The guy with all the names [Green-Ellis] did have over 100 yards against us last time we played them. Obviously, we know that that's a challenge also.

On if shutting down the Patriots offense represents the biggest challenge for the secondary…

Yeah, I don't think we're going to shut them down. Nobody is going to shut them down. Obviously, you have to do a good enough job to get them off the field. You can't let them keep driving the football like they do. It is going to be a challenge, and I know what you're saying, but across from left to right it's going to be a challenge. For everybody underneath and whoever has them in coverage, there's five eligible and everybody has to do a great job.

On if the running game will be more difficult against Vince Wilfork and the Patriots defense…

Yeah, but I still think you have to run. There's no question about that, but having Vince in the middle, Indianapolis doesn't have anybody like that. A lot of teams in this league don't have anybody like that. He's an unusual guy, a big, stout guy in the middle. Like I said, in a short area this guy has unusual quickness for a man his size as well. There are other good players as well. Both of their inside linebackers are good. They have [Kyle] Love, who is pretty good as well. It's a solid front seven without question. It's going to be tough to run the ball but that doesn't mean we don't think we can run the ball.

On what they learned about their running game against Indianapolis…

The only thing we learned is that hard work on the practice field paid off. We did a better job on the back side then we had done in the previous weeks. That allowed Shonn [Greene] to get a little bit of room, and he doesn't need much, we just need to get him some.

On if New England's no-huddle is just another no-huddle or if it's different…

It's just another no-huddle, but it is up-tempo. It is a different thing. They will substitute and still speed it up. Sometimes when they substitute, you're supposed to be allowed to substitute with them. We'll see about that, but they move at such a quick pace that you have to be alert and if you have to sub, you have to make your substitution extremely quick, sometimes anticipate and go. What they do is super-quick. Still, the rules are you have to be set a full count. They're set a full count, but you have to know it's a count and here it comes.

It certainly is a challenge. Miami runs no-huddle. Buffalo runs no-huddle, a lot of teams are running no-huddle. We'll see. After the game I'll be able to tell you more. The fact they're playing at home, I think you'll see more of that no-huddle than perhaps you do on the road.

On if they will take more shots down the field against New England because its defense has allowed so many big plays…

Giving up a lot of plays, there are probably a lot of passing attempts against this group because they've been ahead so much. We feel good about being able to run the football. We feel good about being able to throw it. We think we have a good plan, but we also know the kind of challenge we face. Last year, I don't know how many sacks they had but it was about eight the last time we played them. It starts up front. We have to do a great job in protection. If you want to throw the ball down the field, you have to be able to block them. I think that's where it starts, and obviously being able to run the football so they're not just teeing off on you.

On if McKnight will play…

We'll see. We list him as questionable. It will probably be a game-time decision on Joe.

On Mangold's status…

He's questionable, but he has been questionable the last two weeks and has played.

On Po'uha's rehab from his back injury…

You have to do what's in the best interest of the player as well and sometimes you don't want to have a young man step out there when maybe he's not fully healed. That's something that we won't do. We want Sione in the long haul, that's for sure.

On if they talked to Tebow about any of McDaniels' play-calling tendencies…

Absolutely, we did that with Tim.

On how Tebow's knowledge of McDaniels will help against New England…