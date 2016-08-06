Revis Focused on Health, Not Marshall

When veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis walked in the media tent following this evening's practice, everyone was eager for his take on Friday's skirmish with receiver Brandon Marshall. Rather than feed the flames, the seven-time Pro Bowler put the scuffle to rest.

"It's just football, man," Revis said. "Every year I've been involved in training camp, guys get after it. So it's football to me, it's nothing more."

With their encounter in the past, most questions turned to Revis' health. The former first-round pick participated in team drills again in training camp following offseason wrist surgery.

"Today was my second practice and right now I have to work myself into shape," the Pitt product said. "I haven't played ball since the Buffalo game so I'm trying to get more reps and they're doing a great job of making sure I get as much as I can."

Revis, who is coming off a career-high nine takeaways, has spent the majority of camp participating in individual drills before slowly being integrated into full practices.