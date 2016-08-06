 Skip to main content
Revis Focused on Health, Not Marshall

All-Pro Cornerback Practiced for the Second Time Today in Training Camp

Aug 06, 2016 at 01:54 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

When veteran cornerback Darrelle Revis walked in the media tent following this evening's practice, everyone was eager for his take on Friday's skirmish with receiver Brandon Marshall. Rather than feed the flames, the seven-time Pro Bowler put the scuffle to rest.

"It's just football, man," Revis said. "Every year I've been involved in training camp, guys get after it. So it's football to me, it's nothing more."

With their encounter in the past, most questions turned to Revis' health. The former first-round pick participated in team drills again in training camp following offseason wrist surgery.

"Today was my second practice and right now I have to work myself into shape," the Pitt product said. "I haven't played ball since the Buffalo game so I'm trying to get more reps and they're doing a great job of making sure I get as much as I can."

Revis, who is coming off a career-high nine takeaways, has spent the majority of camp participating in individual drills before slowly being integrated into full practices.

"Everything is fine," said the 5'11", 198-pounder in regard to residual soreness from yesterday's practice. "The more I jam, the more I get reps on the field going against some of our receivers, it's definitely helping me to strengthen [his wrist] even more. You start getting that push, that tug at the line of scrimmage and bump and run, so it's definitely helping."

