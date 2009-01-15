 Skip to main content
Reports: Spagnuolo Had Second Interview

Jan 15, 2009 at 03:19 PM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Reports say the Jets have had their second interview with Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The interview took place Tuesday with Jets owner Woody Johnson and GM Mike Tannenbaum in Johnson's offices in midtown Manhattan. It was the preference of Spagnuolo's agent that that interview be initially undisclosed to reporters.

Johnson was out of the country the week after the end of the regular season and couldn't participate in Spagnuolo's first sitdown with Jets officials.

Johnson that week also couldn't meet with Jets offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and Jets assistant coach/offensive line coach Bill Callahan. But the team's chairman and CEO last week interviewed Schottenheimer and Callahan, and the Giants coach's second interivew was consistent with Johnson's second interviews with his own assistant coaches.

Spagnuolo remains a candidate for the Jets' head-coaching vacancy and the team is still conducting its search.

