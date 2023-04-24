Reports: Jets, Packers Agree to a Trade Sending Aaron Rodgers to New York

Media Reports Say Deal to Send the Four-Time MVP to the Jets Has Been Agreed Upon

Apr 24, 2023 at 05:18 PM
AP23009665323337-tracker-thumb
Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The views expressed or reported are not confirmed by any member of the New York Jets.

