Reports: Jets, Packers Agree to a Trade Sending Aaron Rodgers to New York

Aaron Rodgers is being traded to the New York Jets, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/eWbs1tDsu4— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023
It’s about to be official: Rodgers will be a Jet. pic.twitter.com/8wRT8MxPEs
Finally!
The deal includes a 2nd rounder this year, a 1st round pick swap this year, and a conditional 1st rounder in 2024. pic.twitter.com/QfOWggeAU6
Trade compensation, per sources:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023
Jets get:
🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).
Packers get:
🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH