Remembering John Buschhorn

Buschhorn was beyond accommodating with requests and questions. He listened and made everyone feel important. You need tickets to a hot Broadway show? Ask Buschie. What museum exhibit was a must-see? Ask Buschie. What restaurant should you go to after the Knicks game? Ask Buschie.

"He went the extra mile," Parente said. "He even stayed friends with Coach Belichick when he moved on to New England and Buschie was here in New York. If you were a friend of Buschie's, you were a friend for life. He kept those relationships with the players and the coaches he got to know. An unbelievable, gregarious, welcoming personality.'

As one would expect, Buschie's office was inviting. He could lure in those with the fondness of sweets and there were also collectibles galore.

"His office was an eclectic gathering of unusual things from his 8-track tape player to his 12-to-15 M&M dispensers to every other collectible that he could find," Parente said. "He loved the bobbleheads. He had bobbleheads all over of players and people that he knew that came down there."

A New Yorker through and through, Buschhorn moved on to Madison Square Garden in 2008 as MSG's director of box office systems and processing.But Buschie never stopped being a Jet. Each week, he would email his former co-workers a couple of messages. There was always the good luck note that was typically delivered on a Friday or a Saturday and that was followed up by a postgame email as well.

"Even after he left us, he was always a Jets fan," Parente said. "Going to the games, being a supporter and sending messages to everybody. Uplifting, fun messages for the support of the team."

In December, we received an email from Buschie with the subject head *Our New Adventure! *Instantly excited, you thought maybe Buschie and his beloved wife, Sandy, were off to Europe or maybe he was going to retire and head to the Islands. But instead, we found out that Buschie had a 5 cm tumor on his liver and tests revealed he had cancer.

In the midst of all this, Buschie kept this tag line at the end of his email: *Grateful for yesterday, Thankful for today, Hopeful for tomorrow. *

Not even four months after we found out the diagnosis, Sandy informed us that our Buschie had passed away at 4:04 p.m. Monday. Our hearts are heavy as our tears flow today.