Real's Mock Draft: At No. 18 the Jets Select...

It is very likely that trade movement will greatly alter the face of this year's draft. For instance, if Teddy Bridgewater comes off the board at No. 11, as he did Monday in the first half of our Round 1 mock draft, our guess is that phones will start ringing for the teams that follow as QB-hungry clubs try to move into position. There also seems to be a lot of clubs in the corner and safety market, which could see teams reaching with their picks in the middle rounds or trading up to get the top prospects before they run out.

Here are our 17th through 32nd picks of the draft, featuring the Jets' first selection at No. 18. The first half of Round 1 appeared Monday, and Round 2 of our mock draft will go up next Monday, April 21.

ROUND 1 — SECOND HALF

17. Baltimore — Cyrus Kouandjio, T, Alabama

Among several needs, replacing Michael Oher on the right side is the Ravens' biggest. Kouandjio is athletic in pass protection and a dominating run blocker.

18. JETS — Odell Beckham Jr., WR, LSU

The board certainly has played out nicely for the Jets. You want a receiver? The speedy Brandin Cooks and polished Marqise Lee are there for the taking. Want to take some of our advice and look at the defense? Edge pass rushers Anthony Barr and Kony Ealy are still there. Want a press corner? Jason Verrett lacks size but can cover.

Though we don't like to jump on the bandwagon with Jets picks (several prognosticators have heralded Beckham as the pick of choice), it's hard to argue the many positives he brings to the table. At 6'0" and 200 pounds, with 4.4 speed and a 38½" vertical, he brings more than adequate size, speed and explosiveness to the position. He's worked to become a reliable hands catcher, is a smooth route runner who gets in and out of breaks well, and is dangerous after the catch. He's also a prolific returner.

Beckham is a high-character guy who is the son of two professional athletes. He gets it and could shine brightly as a rookie given the opportunity he'd walk into with the Jets.

19. Miami — Zach Martin, T, Notre Dame

The Branden Albert signing certainly helps, but the 'Fins aren't done. They still need another tackle and a guard. Martin is better suited to G at the next level, but he can play both if needed.

20. Arizona — Anthony Barr, OLB, UCLA

This is probably about eight spots too low for Barr. He doesn't have a lot of playing experience on defense, and technically he's not sound. But he's big and fast, athletic, instinctive, and can close on the QB like a wild man. John Abraham is 100 years old, and Matt Shaughnessy is a hold-the-fort guy until Barr is ready.

21. Green Bay — C.J. Mosley, LB, Alabama

A tenacious tackler, a smart, instinctive player, and a guy who is always around the ball. Mosley can line up inside or outside for Dom Capers in the Pack's 3-4 scheme.

22. Philadelphia — Brandin Cooks, WR, Oregon State

The Eagles need help on defense, but that will have to wait if Cooks is here. He has 4.3 speed and is a threat to score every time he touches it. Production: 128 catches, 1,730 yards and 24 touchdowns last fall.

23. Kansas City — Marqise Lee, WR, Southern Cal

The Chiefs need help on the OL and DL as well, but with WRs falling, Lee's polish is too much to pass up and he also addresses a need. Explosive straight-line speed, great hands, and vision as a runner make him a threat all over the field.

24. Cincinnati — Kony Ealy, DE, Missouri

The Bengals have to replace Michael Johnson, and Ealy is a natural 4-3 edge rusher. Great burst and quickness, lots of length, and off-the-charts athleticism led to 24 TFLs and 11 ½ sacks in last two seasons.

25. San Diego — Jason Verrett, CB, TCU

The 'Bolts' starting corners are Steve Williams and Shareece Wright. Upgrades are in order and though Verrett lacks ideal measurables, he has the short-area burst, read-and-react skills and ball skills to be a top cover corner.

26. Cleveland (from IND) — Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M

If Manziel doesn't go in the first five picks, people will be trading up all night to get a shot at him, so he won't be here for them. It wouldn't surprise us to see the Browns take a Derek Carr this late, or wait until Round 2 for a look at LSU's Zach Mettenberger or Georgia's Aaron Murray.

There are too many questions for us to be comfortable with taking Manziel early, but lower in the first round, his big-play ability, competitiveness, underrated arm strength and improved mechanics make him more worth the risk (and the reward) for a moribund franchise. In this scenario, Brian Hoyer had better play well early if he wants to keep his job.

27. New Orleans — Dee Ford, OLB, Auburn

One edge rusher, coming up. Ford made 21 plays behind the line a season ago, and his positional versatility and wide-ranging skills are perfect fits for DC Rob Ryan's multiple sets.

28. Carolina — Xavier Su'a-Filo, G, UCLA

Su'a-Filo is touted as a pro-ready lineman who is a powerfully strong drive blocker in the run game. He's also extremely athletic for a 300-pounder and has the lateral movement and quick feet to excel in pass pro and in a zone-blocking scheme. With the top tackles and WRs off the board, the Panthers still address a need here.

29. New England — Louis Nix, DT, Notre Dame

Nix is a high-character, high-motor guy who has the 340-pound body to two-gap and take on double teams but also is light on his feet and has the initial burst and quickness to shoot gaps and create havoc in the backfield.

30. San Francisco — Ra'Shede Hageman, DT, Minnesota

Big (6'6", 310) and freakishly strong (32 reps in the 225-pound bench), Hageman could line up on the nose (where he played in college) or as the 5-technique end in the 49ers' scheme.

31. Denver — Bradley Roby, CB, Ohio State

Roby was a bit inconsistent in 2013, but he has 4.3 speed, the cocky, fighter's attitude all great corners have, and he can tackle, which is critical in the off coverage the Broncos will play.

32. Seattle — Allen Robinson, WR, Penn State