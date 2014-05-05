Real Football's Final 1st-Round Mock Draft

18. JETS: Darqueze Dennard, CB, Michigan State — The truth is there are better athletes at the corner position in this draft (Gilbert), guys with more speed and quickness (Verrett), guys with a better all-around skillset (Roby), and better zone corners (Fuller). But Dennard is the best physical press-man corner of the bunch, and that is right in Rex Ryan's wheelhouse.

The Jets cannot run their pressure defensive schemes without a press-man corner who can play out on an island. With Revis and Cromartie both gone and Milliner still a work in progress, Dennard already owns the skills that can put him on the field right away and maybe contribute more quickly (and more effectively) than Milliner did a year ago. He's long, very physical in coverage and against the run, and he's confident with the ball in the air. In our opinion, a perfect fit for the Jets defense.

19. Miami: Xavier Su'a-Filo, G, UCLA — Branden Albert was a start, but the Dolphins aren't done rebuilding the O-line yet.

20. Arizona: Anthony Barr, OLB, UCLA — John Abraham is 36 years old and Barr is just outside the top 10 on our board. A natural pass rusher who brings great value at this spot.

21. Green Bay: C.J. Mosley, ILB, Alabama — Versatile guy inside or outside in Dom Capers' scheme.

22. Baltimore (from PHI): Cyrus Kouandjio, T, Alabama — A physical and aggressive run blocker from a winning program who can replace Michael Oher at RT.

23. Kansas City: Marqise Lee, WR, USC — Lee had almost 120 catches two years ago when he was healthy. A great complement to Dwayne Bowe.

24. Cincinnati: Ryan Shazier, OLB, Ohio State — A three-down player with speed who can play any LB spot in the Bengals defense.

25. Jacksonville (trades 2014 second- and third-round picks to SD): Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M — Jags need to get ahead of Cleveland to get a guy that will remind Gus Bradley of Russell Wilson.

26. Cleveland: Blake Bortles, QB, Central Florida — Browns may actually prefer Bortles' strong arm in the weather up there, and with Vince Young, Tyler Thigpen and Brian Hoyer on the roster, he doesn't have to play right away.

27. New Orleans: Brandin Cooks, WR, Oregon State — Marques Colston can't stay healthy, Robert Meachem is limited, and the jury is still out on Nick Toon.

28. Carolina: Jason Verrett, CB, TCU — Quick, instinctive and aggressive, but short. Best as a nickel corner.

29. New England: Louis Nix, NT, Notre Dame — Wilfork Jr. He's 330 pounds and light on his feet. An athletic big man to anchor the middle.

30. San Francisco: Ra'Shede Hageman, DL, Minnesota — Justin Smith can't play forever. Hageman has a high ceiling and an inspirational story and brings versatility to the Niners' front.

31. Denver: Bradley Roby, CB, Ohio State — Bump-and-run corner with great athleticism who fills a major need with the departure of Champ Bailey.