Apr 29, 2006 at 08:00 PM
Ready To Contribute

The way things turned out for the Jets in this year's draft, opposing defenses may need a compass, a map and a prayer to make their way into the Jets backfield.

Center Nick Mangold is on his way to New York as the latest addition to Eric Mangini's revamped offensive line.  Mangold will compete alongside fellow rookie D'Brickashaw Ferguson (fourth overall pick) as part of an attempted reconstruction of the Jets offense beginning with the line. 

?Nick is incredibly smart as a center. He took care of all Ohio State?s line calls and got their offensive line set,? said Coach Mangini. ?He?s a good young player. He does have the versatility and team leadership traits that are exciting qualities for us.?

Mangold comes to the NFL from a very successful Ohio State program.  He started 34 games throughout his college career and made the switch from guard to center, proving important versatility.  Mangold is also credited to having a very keen sense of football intelligence, which will help him quickly adjust to the speed of the NFL and the Jets system.

"I was taught real early in college that I had to learn everything there is to know in football, and I tried to do that," said the 6'4", 299-pound Mangold.  "I look forward to getting up to the Jets, learning their system and getting the most out of their system mentally."

Upon entering Jets headquarters, Mangold will reunite with former Buckeye and current Jets placekicker, Mike Nugent, as well as ILB Anthony Schlegal, whom the Jets added with their 76th overall pick. With a new scene, and reliable friends by his side, he'll start his quest to become the next great Jets center. 

"Going into Ohio State, I had to fill the shoes of some great centers.  So I'm looking forward to the opportunity," he said.  "I don't know where the coaching staff wants me or how they'll use me, but wherever they want to put me, I'd love to be there.  Just as long as I get to contribute no matter how that is, I want to be there."

