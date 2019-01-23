RB Review: Banged Up Backfield Shifts Young Jets Into Spotlight

Banged Up Bunch

The Jets backfield battled a lot of injuries in 2018, dating back to the first day of training camp when Eli McGuire hurt his foot. McGuire missed the first half of his sophomore year, returned in Week 9 and eventually took over as the Green & White's lead back for the final quarter of the season after Isaiah Crowell landed on injured reserve.

While the second-year player's rushing numbers aren't splashy (92-276-3TD, 3.0 avg), he flashed at times, especially in the passing game. McGuire registered 19 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown, finishing 23 yards shy of his 492 total yards mark as a rookie despite missing eight games.

"It was tough, man. Missing the first eight games was something hard to deal with," he said. "I couldn't control it, but seeing my teammates out there, not being with those guys, it hurt. But it was better for me in a way because I got to sit back, learn a little more and get healthy. By the time the second half of the season came, I was ready to go.

"In the classroom, I learned so much about blocking, what teams are doing, the plays we put in. Even though I wasn't getting the reps, I was getting mental reps. And there's always room for improvement."

Trenton Cannon, the team's sixth-round pick who quickly emerged as a special teams ace, crept up the depth chart throughout the season. Cannon started the year behind Bilal Powell, Isaiah Crowell and McGuire, and he finished his rookie year second on the depth chart behind McGuire. The Virginia State product is raw but fast. He finished the year with 257 total yards (113 rushing, 144 receiving) and one rushing touchdown.

Powell, the longest-tenured Jet, showed no signs of slowing down as he rushed for 343 yards on 80 carries (4.3 avg) before hurting his neck, which shelved him for the rest of the season. The 30-year-old Powell also reeled in 11 receptions for 110 yards and one score before landing on injured reserve.

Six games later, Crowell's season was cut short with a toe injury that caused him to miss the first game action of his NFL career. Crowell finished the season as the Jets' leading rusher with 143 carries, 685 yards and six touchdowns.