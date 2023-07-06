RB Reset: In Jets' By-Committee Plan, Breece Hall Is the Chairman

Newcomers and Outgoers

The Jets were hit with a double-whammy in that game at Denver last season when Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker each sustained season-ending injuries. The loss of AVT augured continued shuffling on the offensive line, a struggle that had an impact on the run game and the passing game.

Third-year running back Michael Carter chipped in with 402 yards on 114 carries (3.5 yards a carry), and undrafted free agent Zonovan "Bam" Knight came on to amass 300 yards on 48 carries (3.5 a carry). They each return for another season and will find a new running mate in the backfield -- Brooklyn's Israel "Izzy" Abanikanda, a rookie out of Pittsburgh.

As GM Joe Douglas said about Abanikanda after April's NFL Draft, when he was taken by the Jets in the fifth round: "Izzy is a home-run threat with size [5-11, 216], speed, and production. He has so much juice, and breakaway speed."

One of Abanikanda's claims to fame came as a junior in Pitt's game against Virginia Tech when he claimed the team's single-game rushing yards record (304 yards), which had been set by Tony Dorsett in 1975, by a single yard. He also tied the Panthers' single-game rushing touchdowns record (6) a record set in 1910.

"We were shocked, we thought he would go at least on Friday night," said Assistant GM Rex Hogan. "He's probably one of the top 100 players. When we were sitting there on Day 3, we thought he'd be gone. He's such a good fit for our run game and scheme, and what did at Pitt with speed when hits the second level, his speed is awesome."