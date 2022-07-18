RB Michael Carter Was Elated with the Jets Signing of Pro Bowl LG Laken Tomlinson

If personality, insight and candor could win football games, Jets running back Michael Carter would be hitting paydirt every time he touched the ball.

Heading into only his second season in the NFL, the University of North Carolina man has quietly but quickly emerged as an amusing and honest commentator on the state of the Green & White.

Asked a few weeks ago if the drafting of Iowa State RB Breece Hall would have a negative impact on the number of Carter's touches, he didn't blink and he wasn't being disingenuous when he said: "There's enough for all of us to eat."

In the ultimate team game, Carter is the ultimate team player. Powerfully built at 5-8, 210, Carter emerged as the Jets' No. 1 option in a running-back-by-committee approach that last season included the veteran Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson. Ahead of the start of training camp in late July, Carter and Hall are believed to be the emerging tandem, with Coleman, Johnson, La'Mical Perine and the undrafted free agent Zonovan "Bam" Knight contending for the remaining snaps and roster spots.

"From top to bottom, it's a really good group, with new guys and guys returning," he said. "Another guy I'd like to put on the spot is Perine, he works his butt off every day. People are going to say what they're going to say. He works hard, we all work hard. We're all talented.