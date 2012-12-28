RB John Griffin Signed to Active Roster

The New York Jets have signed running back John Griffin to the active roster. The announcement was made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Griffin (5'11", 208) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Cincinnati on July 28, 2011, then was waived by the Bengals after the preseason. He joined the Jets as a reserve/future free agent on Jan. 3 and was waived during training camp on Aug. 8, before he was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Nov. 5.