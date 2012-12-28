RB John Griffin Signed to Active Roster

Dec 28, 2012 at 08:11 AM

The New York Jets have signed running back John Griffin to the active roster. The announcement was made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Griffin (5'11", 208) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Cincinnati on July 28, 2011, then was waived by the Bengals after the preseason. He joined the Jets as a reserve/future free agent on Jan. 3 and was waived during training camp on Aug. 8, before he was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Nov. 5.

As a senior at Massachusetts, Griffin rushed for 843 yards and five touchdowns on 168 carries.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

