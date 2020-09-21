RB Frank Gore's Message to Jets: 'Get Better' in All Three Phases

But the improved rushing numbers didn't tell the whole story. The Jets had multiple scoring opportunities, yet failed to take advantage. One chance came in the first quarter when the Jets were on the 49ers' 18-yard line. Gore twice took handoffs, which resulted in a loss of 2 yards and a game of 3 yards. K Sam Ficken then kicked a's 41-yard FG. The Jets had two more chances to score in the second and third quarters, but did not score a TD until the game's waning moments.

"We have to stay together," Gore, 37, said. "We have to get better as an offense, as a defense, and special teams. We work good throughout the week, but we have to carry it over on Sunday and do it. When we get opportunities to make a play, we need to make a play. I feel like I could have played better and done things to help this team early on. Everybody has to look at each other and know that. Each man has to do better for this team."

Even though the Green & White (0-2) is off to a slow start ahead of Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Gore remains optimistic.