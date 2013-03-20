RB Coach Lynn: "It's Wide Open"

"When you look at Bilal Powell's history, this guy became a player about his junior year in high school. He became a pro prospect about his junior year in college and this is his junior year in the NFL," Lynn said. "I'm expecting Bilal Powell to really jump off the charts this year and really grow. He came a ways last year, but he is not there yet. If I got about 80% out of 100, I'm going to get the other 20% of him this year and I think you're going to see a dynamic runner in Bilal Powell this season."

Goodson collected 40 receptions with the Panthers in 2010 and the Jets will throw to their backs more in Mornhinweg's attack.

"The West Coast system will go to the running backs sometimes before the wide receivers depending on the matchup. So if you have a guy like Goodson, a Bilal Powell or a Joe McKnight that can get 1-on-1 and can win, read and recognize coverages —that is going to work to the offense's advantage."

Lynn, who also praised the versatility of Lex Hilliard during our sit-down, said the Jets will not abandon the ground game. But Mornhinweg will find favorable matchups for his RBs to make plays in the open field.

"I think now you're going to see things open up a little bit more," Lynn said. "You're going to see these backs in space probably more than you have in the past."

Greene, who paced the Jets the past two seasons in yards with 1,054 in 2011 and 1,063 in '12, played a number of key roles for Lynn. The Jets no longer have a true bruiser, but the new assistant coach is confident someone will step up and tackle more responsibility.