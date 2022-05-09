RB Breece Hall Adds Potent Punch to Jets' Backfield

Few draft gurus had a running back near the top of the Jets' shopping list leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. Then a funny thing happened as the first round melted into the start of the second round on Day 2 in Las Vegas.

After working his magic, trading three picks (No. 35, No. 69 and No. 163) to Tennessee and moving back into the first round to grab Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and a third-round pick (No. 101), Jets general manager Joe Douglas stepped in front of the Houston Texans by sending a fifth-round pick to the Giants and moving up two spots. Another one of the guys on the board of Douglas and the Jets was still sitting there at 36.

"I really wish I could tell you there's some magic trick or special sauce, it's just us following our board," Douglas said after adding Iowa State running back Breece Hall to the offensive backfield. "Breece was our 18th-rated player. And it was like, this is an opportunity to get one of the more dynamic players in the draft; the best running back in the draft. He's a home-run threat."

Hall, 20, who has sported the nickname "Beast" since middle school, is ultra-productive and will provide a worthy complement to second-year RB Michael Carter (and others) and give second-year QB Zach Wilson an appetizing option coming out of the backfield. But as he sat watching the draft turn from the first to the second round with his name still not being called, Hall said he did get a bit antsy.