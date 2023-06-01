Randall Cobb: Aaron Rodgers One of the Most Special Individuals I've Been Around

Cobb spoke eloquently and with great feeling about Rodgers.

"He's one of the most special individuals I've been around. Very caring, very knowledgeable, puts in the time and effort to learn things he doesn't know about. When people tell him something, he asks why. Thoughtful. We had a party for my son and he flew in for a 3-year-old's party. That's the type of person he is."

In his 10 seasons playing mostly with Rodgers at QB before coming East, Cobb caught 532 passes for 6,316 yards (11.9 a catch) and 47 TDs. In 2014, a Pro Bowl and AP First Team All-Pro season, Cobb caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards (14.1 a catch) and a career high 12 TD receptions.

On a trip to the Kentucky Derby last month with Lazard, Cobb told Kay Adams of the "Up & Adams" show: "I think this whole change of scenery has been great for him [Rodgers], it's re-energized him. I went up to the facility a couple of days ago to sign and just to see him happy and being himself, and the old Aaron Rodgers that I remember, he's himself again. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow and find himself."

He expanded on those observations this week.

"I definitely don't know how long you've been in your jobs," he said to reporters. "But imagine being somewhere for 18 years then going someplace new. I can see it on his face. He's still him, still learning in a new environment. The jersey's still red [for QBs] right now, that didn't change. When he puts the helmet on, he looks different. Then [jersey No.] 8, it's different. I'm used to calling him 12."

In Cobb, HC Robert Saleh recognizes a mentor in his midst, but also a guy who can still perform at a high level. One steeped in Hackett's system and in sync with Rodgers.

"Remember Hackett was with Randall, too, so he's a guy who's got a lot of experience in the system." Saleh said. "He's a guy that they're very comfortable and familiar with. He's a guy who, again, to go back to the question I just answered, flag bearers, like the guys who are going to plant the flag and be able to echo the messaging, they already know what it is. To have those guys are priceless.

"When a player's hearing it for the first time, they're like, 'God, I'm not getting it.' And then, here comes the vet to step in and say, 'Well, let me break it down to you in another way.' And players speaking to players just always comes off a little bit differently. It comes off a lot more powerful, so there's a lot of elements to that, but again, to bring in a guy who can still play the game at a high level, who knows the system inside out, who stands for everything you want, it's really a no-brainer."

That element of mentoring, sharing information, is something Cobb recognizes and embraces.