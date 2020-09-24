Quite a Pipeline: Dozen Jets Players Have Colts Connections

The Jets and Colts seem to be as close as non-division teams can be in the NFL, and it has nothing to do with their first "friendly" meeting in Super Bowl III or their 32 years as AFC East brethren until realignment in 2002.

It may have something to do with the just the way the players have flowed through the Colts-Jets pipeline, mostly toward the Jets, over the past half decade.

Frank Reich, the Indianapolis head coach, is well aware of the connections, and not because he was a Jet himself, a seven-game QB starter in 1996. And those connections include 12 players, most of them on the active roster, who came to the Green & White either directly or indirectly from the Horseshoes.

"I definitely never experienced anything like this," Reich said this week as he was preparing his Colts to host the Jets in Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. "It's pretty cool, actually. It's one of the great things about this league. I can tell you this: The names [on the Jets roster] that I now, that were here when I was here, I knew every one of these guys. They still have a lot of good football left in them.

"I know I would've said that to every one of these guys leaving this building. And it's hard, because not only are a lot of them good football players. They're good people. I still keep in touch with one or two of them. I've got a lot of respect for these players."