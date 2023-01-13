DL Quinnen Williams, CB Sauce Gardner Named First-Team All-Pro Selections

The Jets defense went from dead-last in scoring and total defense in the 2021 season to fourth in each statistical category. The Jets are the first team in the Super Bowl era to rank in the top 10 in both categories after a last-place finish the season before and Gardner and Williams played large roles in the historical jump.

"I'm just thankful to everybody on my team," Williams said. "Everybody in the organization, because if it weren't for those guys, I would be nothing."

Gardner added: "Just being able to build a strong brotherhood, my teammates, I know it's going to last a lifetime. That's the main thing. I knew I wanted to be here. I didn't know what teammates I was going to have, but I feel like I'm around the right group of guys."

The pair are the first Jets defenders since S Jamal Adams in 2019 to be selected to the first team. And 2022 marks the first-time multiple Jets made the top team in the same season since C Nick Mangold and CB Revis in 2009 and 2010.