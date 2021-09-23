Quinnen Williams (His Brother Nearby) Continues His Progress on Jets' D-Line

It's been quite a headlong rush into the regular season for Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. He was focused intently on getting up to speed from the foot injury he was rehabbing all offseason and much of the preseason. And then all of a sudden, he looks up and sees a face he's recognized since childhood.

"I found out the same day you guys found out," Williams told reporters after Thursday's practice about how on Sept. 1 he became teammates with his older brother, LB Quincy Williams. "Oh, it's super fun to get to play with my brother. I grew up with him, I know everything he can do, he knows everything I can do. Expectations since we were little kids, and the same expectations now. Holding each other accountable, just like everybody else on the team."

And yet Quinnen had an interesting take on why it's not as big a deal as it could have been that he's a DL starter and Quincy is an LB starter on the same Green & White defense.

"Me and him, we really downplay it because we're so focused on winning, doing our jobs, making plays on the field," Quinnen said. "Honestly, we don't say, 'Oh, brother, we're on the same team.' We could be on the same team getting our butts whupped. We really don't look at it that way. Every single team I've been on, everybody's been like my brother. Adding my real brother, when we go home, it's different, but when we're on the field, I feel like everybody's my brother."

That approach is crucial to the 0-2 Jets' band of brothers surviving and thriving a mile high on Sunday at 2-0 Denver. With Teddy Bridgewater (a Jets QB, fans will remember, for more than five months in 2018 until he was traded in late August to New Orleans) operating error-free and throwing the ball accurately and down the field, along with a strong running game, the Broncos offense is in the NFL's top 10 in many categories.