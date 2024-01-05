Quincy Williams Named Jets 2023 Curtis Martin Team MVP

Six other team awards were also announced Friday:

Aaron Rodgers– Dennis Byrd/Most Inspirational

Aaron Rodgers, a captain in his first season, had his year cut short after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon just four plays into the regular-season opener. Despite the setback, he still managed to be a veteran leader and his dedication to his rehab inspired his teammates.

The four-time MVP underwent surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon on Sept. 13 and was placed on injured reserve in Week 2. The future Hall of Famer rejoined the team in Week 12 and was seen playing catch on field before the Jets Week 6 game against the Eagles. Then, just 12 weeks after surgery, on Nov. 29, the Jets opened his 21-day practice window and he was later added to the active roster on Dec. 20.

"He wanted to be here," HC Robert Saleh said. "I think he's sacrificed so much already for the organization and himself and his teammates and he's doing it again. I think it's a testament to who he is as a human. Yeah, obviously, there's a little bit of that drive where he wants to prove that it can be done faster than anyone's ever done before. That's OK. That is just part of his mental makeup. I think he still runs with a chip on his shoulder and that's the way he lives his life where he always wants to prove people wrong, in terms of doubting him and he's a special human. I think his actions are showing and how much he appreciates this organization and everything around it.

He is the first QB to win the award since Chad Pennington in 2007 and just the second offensive player since Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson, who won back-to-back in 2010-11.

Tyler Conklin – Kyle Clifton/Good Guy

Tyler Conklin was a leader on and off the field for the Jets this season and posted career-best receiving numbers in his second season with New York. The veteran tight end registered a career-high 605 receiving yards in 16 games and is 3 catches shy of his career-high for receptions (59) with one game remaining. In addition, Conklin continued to be an iron man for the Green & White playing in all 16 games this year and every game since he signed with New York in 2022.

He is the first player on offense to win the Good Guy Award outright since QB Josh McCown in 2017, and the first TE to earn the honor since Zach Sudfeld in 2014.

Justin Hardee – Marty Lyons/Community Service

This fall, Justin Hardee continued to run the Hardee Cares Charities, which focuses on supporting youth empowerment, education, fitness through sports and sarcoidosis awareness -- a lung and immune disease that claimed the life of his mother Estella Perryman in 2013. Hardee's mother is a driving force behind his dedication to football and the community.

In Week 3, Hardee, who earned NFLPA All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors last season, was named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP after he donated $5,000 worth of school supplies to more than 150 at-risk youth at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark. In August, he hosted another giveaway in his hometown of Cleveland, where he provided 200-plus backpacks to local children and helped them youth get ready for the school year by offering free haircuts.

"I'm truly honored to be recognized as the NFLPA Community MVP," Hardee said. "When I was younger, I always told myself if I was to ever make it, that I would come back and be a bridge builder to the youth."

He is the first Jets special teamer to win the Marty Lyons Community Service Award since Lyons was first presented it in 1990, and the fifth consecutive Jets defensive player to earn the honor.

Breece Hall – Ed Block Courage/Most Courageous Player

Breece Hall overcame a torn ACL he sustained in Week 7 of last season, his rookie year, and returned to the field in time for the season-opener against Buffalo where he rushed for 127 yards on 10 carries. He has continued to progress throughout the season and improve upon a strong rookie year.

In 16 games, Hall has registered 1,395 scrimmage yards, the most scrimmage yards by Jets player since Brandon Marshall (1,502) in 2015, and 8 total touchdowns. On the ground he's rushed for 816 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and 4 scores. He leads all running backs in receiving yards (579) and is second in receptions (74).

"I worked my ass off this offseason to comeback and I expect to be one of best players in the league," Hall said, referring to the ACL injury. "I don't feel like I could really show that the whole season, so I tell everyone to get their laughs out now, because in the near future we are going to be a lot better. I am excited to see what we do."

He is the first running back to receive the award since Bilal Powell in 2019 and joins Freeman McNeil in 1990 and Hall of Famer Curtis Martin in 2001 as the only backs to win.

Xavier Gipson – Bill Hampton/Rookie Who Acts Like Pro

Xavier Gipson, an undrafted free agent signed last April, burst onto the scene in his first game scoring a game-winning punt return touchdown in overtime of the season-opener against Buffalo. He won over fans during training camp after being featured on HBO Max's "Hard Knocks" documentary series and eventually the coaches by earning a spot on the 53-man roster.

Since the epic punt return, Gipson has progressed into an all-purpose weapon on offense increasing his snap count nearly every week since Week 1. In 16 games (2 starts), Gipson has totaled 22 receptions, 293 scrimmage yards and 2 total touchdowns.

He is the fourth consecutive Jets rookie wide receiver to earn this honor, named after the Jets' longtime equipment manager, joining most recent winners Denzel Mims (2020), Elijah Moore (2021) and Garrett Wilson (2022).

C.J. Mosley – Selfless Warrior

In the second year of this award, C.J. Mosley, a captain and defensive anchor for the Jets, won the honor for his continued leadership and guidance of one of the league's top-rated defenses. Coming off a second-team All-Pro selection last year, Mosley leads the Jets with 145 tackles paired with 5 tackles for loss, 7 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles.