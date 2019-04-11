Quincy Enunwa's Pumped About Plans to Expand His Role

Apr 11, 2019 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

quincy-E_MK4_1073

Quincy Enunwa has to agree that a new era of Jets football is upon us.

One reason was that the Jets wide receiver said that at last week's new uniform launch. "The black definitely has grown on me," he said of the all-black combo that the Jets will wear for three games in 2019. "I love the design, I love the helmets. It's a complete change from what we're used to."

But other reasons are the start of Adam Gase's head coaching tenure, the new pieces being added to the offense — and some new ways of using the 6'2", 225-pounder that Gase has put out there during interviews at the NFL Combine and league meetings.

"Yeah, I heard that and I'm very excited," Enunwa told Eric Allen of newyorkjets.com. "It's good because it shows that my hard work is paying off. Coach saw that and knows he needs to get me the ball, so I'm excited."

That's exactly what Gase said about "Q" at the coaches' breakfast in Phoenix.

"I look at him like we have to get him the ball," he said. "I want to make sure we do a good job of giving him variety. I remember when we were about to play him, there was some frustrations coming out of him catching too many screens and the physical part of the game. We just want to make sure we do a good job of giving him the full gamut of route complements.

"At the same time, we have to find ways to get him the ball because he does have a unique ability to catch it and run with it."

Enunwa has shown himself to be a YAC-master in his three healthy seasons as a Jets WR. By one unofficial measure, he has the three best yards-after-catch seasons by any Jets WR with at least 10 catches in the last 15 years — 6.2 YAC averages in both 2015 and '16 and 7.3 last season. By another unofficial measure (360.sportradar), from 2015-18 he has a 6.5 YAC average that's fifth-best among NFL wideouts.

And Enunwa has three of the six longest single-catch YACs among Jets WRs in the last four seasons:

Table inside Article
Jets QB Jets WR Game Opp Y@C YAC Yds
G.Smith Q.Enunwa 2016 Gm 7 BAL 7 62 69-t
R.Fitzpatrick B.Marshall 2015 Gm 13 TEN 7 62 69-t
R.Fitzpatrick Q.Enunwa 2015 Gm 15 NE 3 45 48
J.McCown J.Kearse 2017 Gm 12 KC 7 44 51
S.Darnold R.Anderson 2018 Gm 5 DEN 36 40 76-t
S.Darnold Q.Enunwa 2018 Gm 4 @JAX 5 37 42

"We probably, at some point, have to tell him to get down when he's dragging, like, nine defenders on his back," Gase said with a smile, adding, "He's a strong runner and he can move the chains."

That's all music to Q's ears. He wants to be more than "the bubble screen guy." But Enunwa is most interested in the overall success of the offense and the team, and he likes what he's heard so far.

"Definitely it feels like a whole fresh start when you're talking about the talented people we brought in, the coaches we brought in," he said. "It feels like a new team in a way, so I'm definitely excited to see how we put it all together."

Related Content

news

3 Things to Know | Jets vs. Bills

Buffalo Has NFL's No. 1 Defense; Green & White DL Looking to Rebound vs. Shuffled O-Line
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Bills

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 10 Home Game
news

TE Ryan Griffin on Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'He Keeps It Fresh'

Veteran Calls QB Zach Wilson a 'Positive Guy'; Says Mike White Is 'Cool Out There'
news

Jets Sign S Elijah Riley, Place S Marcus Maye & TE Tyler Kroft on Injured Reserve

Army Product Played in 5 Games for Eagles Last Season
news

Jets Seek to Right Their Defensive Rollercoaster in Time to Collide with the Bills

DL Sheldon Rankins After Indy Loss: 'You Can Either Succumb to That or You Can Ride Up Above It'
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | How the Jets Can Bounce Back, Ryan Griffin 1-on-1 & More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk About What Is Next for the Jets Leading Up to Sunday's Game Against the Bills
news

First Look | Jets vs. Bills

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 10 Against Sean McDermott, Josh Allen & Co.
news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh to Name Starting QB vs. Bills on Wednesday

Zach Wilson Will Start Only If He's 'Fully Healthy'
news

Jets Release P Thomas Morstead

Veteran Punter Averaged 48.2 Yards per Punt in Seven Games with the Jets
news

With OC Mike LaFleur Upstairs, Jets Offense Is Headed Straight Up

Despite Multiple Injuries at QB, Unit Is Playing Faster, Freer and with Flow
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets' Offense in Last 2 Games: 997 Total Yards, 812 Net Pass Yards

Despite Indy Loss, Green & White Show Growth Spurt: Back-to-Back Yardage Figures in Top 3 in Team History
news

Jets Notebook | Loss of Jets S Marcus Maye 'Heartbreaking'; Starting QB TBD vs. Bills

Zach Wilson and Mike White Are Expected to Practice Next Week 
Advertising