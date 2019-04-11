Quincy Enunwa's Pumped About Plans to Expand His Role

That's exactly what Gase said about "Q" at the coaches' breakfast in Phoenix.

"I look at him like we have to get him the ball," he said. "I want to make sure we do a good job of giving him variety. I remember when we were about to play him, there was some frustrations coming out of him catching too many screens and the physical part of the game. We just want to make sure we do a good job of giving him the full gamut of route complements.

"At the same time, we have to find ways to get him the ball because he does have a unique ability to catch it and run with it."

Enunwa has shown himself to be a YAC-master in his three healthy seasons as a Jets WR. By one unofficial measure, he has the three best yards-after-catch seasons by any Jets WR with at least 10 catches in the last 15 years — 6.2 YAC averages in both 2015 and '16 and 7.3 last season. By another unofficial measure (360.sportradar), from 2015-18 he has a 6.5 YAC average that's fifth-best among NFL wideouts.