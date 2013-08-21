QBs: Every Single Day, It's About Progression

On if it was his best day of practice…**

I wouldn't say it was my best day. I think, like I said, overall every single day I've been getting better. Whether it's been a good day or a bad day, it's about progression. I think that's something that I take very seriously and it's helped me, it's helped me out a lot.

On if the ankle is back to 100 percent healthy…

It's getting better. I wouldn't say it's 100 percent. I've just got to continue to treat it every single day. Every day it has felt better than the previous day. I've just got to continue to treat it and just get better.

On how the ankle injury has affected his play…

Well, last week I would say it hurt me a bit with velocity on my throws. I wasn't able to step into it as much. This week has been better because now I'm able to plant that foot in the ground and explode off of it, so I've been doing better with it. It's still not 100 percent, but it's manageable and it's only going to get better.

On his excitement to be back on the field and playing again this week…

I'm extremely excited, especially since I didn't get to play last week. So I get an opportunity to go out there and play and try and win the game with my teammates.

On when he will find out if he is the starting quarterback for Saturday night's game…

I'm pretty sure we'll find out. Usually how Rex [Ryan] does it, he lets us know in the morning about two or three days before the game. I'm pretty sure we'll find out in the next couple days.

On Antonio Cromartie's hit on Stephen Hill in practice…

As a quarterback, as a teammate, you don't want to see that happen. Especially to one of our guys we expect to contribute. Stephen's tough, he got right up. I saw Nick [Mangold] get in Cro's face. That's just a part of supporting your teammates and being a teammate. We're all a family around here, but at times it takes some of that to get your point across.

QB MARK SANCHEZ

On how the offense played today…

I thought it went all right. I thought the two-minute drill looked good. I thought there was good competition. Like every day, it was a good long practice. It was a good look at what a Thursday type practice would be for us during the week. So we're right on track for the game.

On Antonio Cromartie's big hit on Stephen Hill…

I think Rex [Ryan] said it best, we've just got to take care of our players. The healthiest teams, come the end of the year, find a way to win so we've just got to be smart.

On if Coach Ryan made the comment after today's practice…

Yeah, Rex emphasizes it all the time but especially after something like that. He just reemphasized it with the team.

On if he thought Cromartie's hit stemmed from the offense's success against the defense…

I don't know about that. You could ask those guys. We're focused on our side of the ball and moving the ball down the field. I thought we did that well today.

On the explanation he got for Geno Smith practicing with the starters three days in a row…

Because I did it last week when he got hurt. I took all the reps and played the game so I think that's the plan this week.

On if he expects Smith to start against the Giants…

I'm assuming. I don't know. They haven't said.

On the sheet he handed Smith during his interview…

It's just a joke, a locker room joke.

On the media not being privy to the locker room joke…

Full-time locker room joke. You guys get part-time locker room jokes [joking].

On what he has seen out of Tommy Bohanon…

T-Bone. He's a monster. He's a heck of a player. He's physical. He picked up the system fast and has no problem with contact. [That] is a good quality in a fullback. You need for him to be a bruiser.

On a fan calling Bohanon "Tebow" today…

OK. He's at the wrong practice [joking].

On what he is looking to accomplish against the Giants…

As a team? We just want to go and win the game. We want to prepare like we did last week. This is a little more game-like prep, simulating each day. A Wednesday practice yesterday. It's a little off because the game's on Saturday. We simulated a Wednesday, a Thursday, a Friday practice, get that walkthrough and then come out Saturday night ready to roll. But I think we're on the right track and I know it's always a fun game early in preseason and we'll be ready.

On if he thinks playing the Giants defense is a good test for the offense…

Of course. That's one of the toughest defensive fronts you can face. Those guys are just a tenacious group. They don't slow down. They don't stop until the ballcarrier is on the ground or they have the football. They're tough and we have a lot of respect for them. It'll be a good test.

On Stephen Hill's adjustment on a catch at practice…

He did a good job going and getting the ball. That's something we expect from Stephen. He's a big, strong guy and we're just getting him to be more and more physical, go attack the football in the air. If the ball's in the air, it's got to be ours.

On if Hill's progress comes with confidence and experience…

I think so. I think a lot of that, after your first year as a wideout, you make a big jump. That second and third year, really, I think he'll make a huge jump and really help this team.

On what it takes as a QB to have confidence to throw the ball to Hill…

You expect it and when he shows you stuff like that, that only makes you more excited to give him another shot at it. It was a good sign and we'll just keep looking for more good things.

On if he will be comfortable in a backup role if Smith starts…

I've got to be ready to play. That's all I've been told. No matter what happens, I'll be ready to play.

