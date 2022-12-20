QB Zach Wilson to Start Against Jacksonville on Thursday Night

On Monday, Saleh commented on what he called the "instant coffee world," where results are expected, well, instantly. Again on Tuesday, he said it's not how the NFL world works.

"You've got to be patient with the quarterback," he said. "There's a balance because there's 52 other guys on the roster. No one's gonna give up on someone just because it feels like if it doesn't show up in Year 1 or Year 2, it's like we're moving on. It's a completely different position and I get it.

"Just one that pops in my head is when I think of Quincy Williams, and you know, he's a linebacker and like the young man who played nickel at a small school -- it takes time. And the quarterback position takes time. There are quarterbacks through the history of time that needed a little bit longer to find the groove and so when you see Zach he's got a lot of things that you just can't teach. You can't teach some of the stuff that he does. And, and for him, it's just learning the timing and the rhythm aspect of it, the intermediate pass game and just finding all that consistency for four quarters.

"Because what it is, when he is in rhythm and he is hitting on all cylinders, it's pretty cool. It's pretty cool to watch. So, again, it's the balance of you're always trying to win football games first. And you hope that development is happening all at the same time."

Saleh said that Wilson, despite some ups and downs, played a strong game in the 20-17 loss to the Lions. He engineered a go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter and completed 18 of 35 for 317 yards with a TD and an INT.

"There's ebbs and flows all the time, every quarterback that goes through them, it's very rare that you just have a perfect game all the way through," Saleh said. "And you know, Zach is growing. He's growing with this team, he's growing with all of us.