QB Zach Wilson: 'We Just Couldn't Get Over the Hump'

Trailing by 10-0 early in the second quarter, the Jets used play action (with Wilson pulling the ball back from RB Dalvin Cook), as the quarterback hit WR Garrett Wilson over the middle for a 68-yard scoring play, his pro career long reception, that brought the Jets within 3 points. The Wilson-to-Wilson collaboration has now connected on TD passes in consecutive games.

"They were stacking the box with a five-man front," Z.Wilson said. "I wanted to get it to him. It was a good play-action pass, the guys [on the offensive line] held up and he [G.Wilson] ran a good route and did the rest. It was a good call by Hack [offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett]."

On their next possession, however, the Cowboys drove 75 yards in 13 plays, converting three times on third down before Luke Schoonmaker caught a 1-yard pass from Dak Prescott. Dallas added a 2-point conversion for a 11-point lead with fewer than two minutes left in the half.

But Wilson put together a strong drive, hitting a couple of passes before scrambling 12 yards to the Dallas 37, and then 16 more yards to the 21, and again for 5 yards to the Cowboys' 16.

After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Z. Wilson saw an open G. Wilson along the left sideline. But as Wilson was about to throw the pass, Cowboys DL Dexter Lawrence grazed his hand. The ball fell well short of its intended destination.

"Before the end of the half, he has a TD," Saleh said, "If his elbow doesn't get hit. ..."

In describing the incompletion, Wilson said that it was actually his hand that had been hit, not his elbow, which blew up the play.