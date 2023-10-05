QB Zach Wilson: 'Let's Start Fast and Get Some Big Plays'

Jets QB Zach Wilson had his best outing of the season, and arguably of his career, in a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. But according to the third-year quarterback, he has a lot of room to grow heading into the Jets' Week 5 matchup at Denver.

Leading up to bout with the Broncos, Wilson is focused on correcting his mistakes to help the team leave Empower Field at Mile High with a 2-3 record and snap a three-game skid in the process.

"I think the growth is one of the most exciting things in football," Wilson said. "For me, it really comes down to how can I be better in this next game? We didn't win the game. I have to be better. Everyone needs to find those little things of how we can be better, and I absolutely found those things."

Against the defending Super Bowl champions, Wilson completed 28-of-39 attempts for 245 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He posted the second-best single-game completion percentage of his career (71.8%) and the highest passer rating of his career (105.2). In addition, the Jets offense, that averaged 13 first downs per game over the first three weeks, in Week 4 converted a season-high 18.

"I was just playing loose, playing free, momentum being on our side, getting drives going," Wilson said. "I would say that is our biggest thing as an offense, not even just me. I think as an offense we just did a great job of getting into a rhythm, getting some flow, getting going, and scoring touchdowns. Getting first downs, that's the key."

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was impressed by how Wilson deflected criticism ahead of the game and the young signal-caller's execution on gam day.