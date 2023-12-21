QB Trevor Siemian 'Ready' to Start vs. Commanders if Zach Wilson Remains in Concussion Protocol

In two appearances this year, Siemian has completed 19-of-39 attempts for 176 yards and 2 interceptions. Now a few days out from the Green & White's Christmas Eve matchup with the Commanders, he's in line to make his first start of the year and his first since Week 12 of last season for Chicago, which came against the Jets.

"It's crazy, but I think that's your job [as a backup QB]," Siemian said of preparing like a starter. "You go through the whole week as if you're the starter even though you're not getting the reps, but mentally you're in it, you're trying to visualize all those things. There's nothing like getting the reps, so it's zero to 100 pretty quick, and it's a rush man. It's a lot of fun."

Siemian worked with starters for the first time in Wednesday's practice, which was a walkthrough, and told reporters he already has a better command for the offense.

"Getting the reps is great," he said. "I think the two times I've played, it's kind of been like trying to throw back in the game a little bit, so it'll be nice if I do play to get a full run at it, but it is what it is. It's a job. It's the life of a backup quarterback. I'll be ready to play if they need me and, if not, we'll go from there."

With Sunday's loss to the Dolphins coupled with wins by the Texans and Browns, the Jets were eliminated from postseason contention. Siemian shrugged off the notion that players might be less motivated to compete with no playoff hopes.