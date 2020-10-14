QB Sam Darnold's Shoulder Injury Is 'Progressing'; Won't Play vs. Dolphins

Sam Darnold will miss his second game of the season on Sunday, but the Jets' leader and offensive captain is making progress in his return to the field. In addition to commenting on his improved condition Wednesday, Darnold was asked about the Green & White's release of RB Le'Veon Bell.

"I saw the news last night and immediately thought of [General Manager Joe Douglas] Joe D and [Head Coach Adam Gase] Adam, the guys in position to make these decisions," Darnold said. "They did what they believed is best for team. I love Le'Veon. I loved having him around. I wish him nothing but the best."

He added: "Lev, he's a good player. Obviously we're going to miss him. It hurts us in some ways.

"Things like this happen. I guess that, especially in the middle of the season, it shocks some people, but we have great people in front office making decisions for us. We texted each other after it happened. I said that I loved playing with him and was wishing him nothing but the best."

For the second week in a row, Darnold will cede starting duties at quarterback to the veteran Joe Flacco as the Jets (0-5) travel to Miami to face the Dolphins (2-3). Darnold sustained a shoulder injury in the Week 4 Thursday night game against visiting Denver when he was slammed hard to the MetLife Stadium turf as he was being sacked. He has slowly been working his way back to fitness.

"I'm progressing one day at a time," Darnold said. "I feel like the shoulder is gaining a ton of range of motion."