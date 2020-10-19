QB Joe Flacco: 'It Was a Tough Game'

The Jets took some encouragement from QB Joe Flacco's unbeaten career record against the Miami Dolphins, seeing it perhaps as a harbinger of something good to come at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Flacco, starting in a second straight game for an injured Sam Darnold (shoulder), entered the game with a personal 6-0 mark against Miami. That streak came to an end in the Jets' 24-0 loss, which dropped the Green & White's record to 0-6.

"Look, I don't feel good," Flacco said. "We didn't win the football game and we didn't play well enough. I'm just happy with the guys at the end, they fought. But it definitely wasn't a good game."

The Jets wanted to start fast and clean their palates by hitting the Dolphins quickly. On the their first series of the game, Flacco looked for one of his former teammates with the Baltimore Ravens, Breshad Perriman. Perriman returned to the lineup after missing three games with an ankle injury. On second-and-7 from their own 28-yard line, Flacco dropped back and lofted a long pass to Perriman on the left flank that fell incomplete. The third down play was the same as the previous play, with the same result.