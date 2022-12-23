QB Chris Streveler Gave Jets a Spark in Loss to Jacksonville

On the drive, Streveler ran 6 times for 37 yards (6.2 yards a carry) and injected some energy into the offense and the rain-soaked fans. He was 3-of-5 passing for 41 yards.

"You always just try to move the ball and score points," Streveler said. "Obviously we didn't do that. We have to finish drives, 3 points is not going to win games. We have to be better." He added: "You're just trying to make positive yards and get the ball moving."

After exhausting that planned package of plays, Streveler said he was not told he was coming out of the game.

"After that first drive, we went into up-tempo mode trying to get things going," he said. "We have to get down the field quick, a lot was the run game stuff. You have to move it quick and do different stuff."

His second series ended when a fourth-down completion to G.Wilson for 9 yards and a first down turned against the Jets when the ball was bizarrely and legally kicked out of Wilson's hands by LB Foyesade Oluokun. The Jets' last series ended when Streveler's fourth-down pass intended for Wilson failed to connect with 1:40 left in the game. He finished his night's work 10 of 15 for 90 yards passing and a team-leading 54 yards on 9 carries (6 yards a carry).

"Strev runs around and he makes plays," Saleh said. "The protection wasn't great for him either, but he was able to slide, get out of the pocket and create off schedule and move the chains."

Streveler, after short stays in the NFL with Arizona, Baltimore and Miami, eventually won a roster spot with the Jets after a strong preseason. He was 24 of 33 for 277 yards and 5 TDs in the summer and led the team in rushing with 71 yards on only 9 carries (7.9 yards a carry) as he helped the Jets go undefeated in three preseason games.