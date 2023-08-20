QB Aaron Rodgers: Jets Were the Absolute Dream Fit for Me

Rodgers (39) cited actor Matthew McConaughey (53) when referencing the different eras inside the locker room.

"It's like Matthew McConaughey said: every year I'm in the league, I get older, and they stay the same age, the young guys," Rodgers said. "So you have to find ways to relate to these guys and see what they're into and it's a great group. I'm having a blast, I really am. It's a great staff, a bunch of really good young players. We brought in some veteran guys who can really play and I'm excited. We get to go against a top-five defense every single day in practice and just see what we're made of and it's fun to see the growth."

In his illustrious 15-year run as the Packers starting quarterback, Rodgers led Green Bay to the postseason 11 times. He believes the Jets have the right DNA to contend for a championship.

"And we have a chance to do it, we have a chance to be in the mix," he said. "And as an older player, that's all you can ask for."

As Rodgers' first summer in New York nears a close, he continues to embrace a seismic change.