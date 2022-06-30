Pro Football Focus Ranks Jets Among Top 5 Most-Improved Teams

Joe Douglas Added Number of Players in Free Agency and Draft Including Laken Tomlinson, Sauce Gardner Among Others

Jun 30, 2022 at 08:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

pff-lhf-E_SNYL7988

Pro Football Focus ranked the top five most-improved teams in the NFL -- the Jets were No. 4.

"New York did plenty of work in free agency to fill the voids their roster had, most notably signing guard Laken Tomlinson, safety Jordan Whitehead and cornerback D.J. Reed," PFF said. "Reed may be the most important of the bunch after the Jets ranked 29thin the NFL last year in outside coverage grade. The former Seattle corner ranked top-10 in PFF grades for the 2021 system and fits like a glove in New York's scheme."

Even though PFF mentioned Tomlinson, a Pro Bowl LG, Whitehead and Reed, the Jets made a handful of other moves on both sides of the ball. General manager Joe Douglas added a pair of starting-caliber tight ends coming off career years in C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin; a pair of veteran defensive linemen in Jacob Martin and Solomon Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in 2017. Martin (4) and Thomas (3.5) both totaled a career-high in sacks in 2021.

Douglas also kept a handful of prominent players from last season, most notably All-Pro KR Braxton Berrios. Douglas also re-signed RB Tevin Coleman, OL Dan Feeney, DL Nathan Shepherd and QB Joe Flacco.

After a busy free agency, Douglas added seven players in the draft including three first-round picks.

"The Jets then bolstered their secondary even more in the 2022 NFL Draft by spending their fourth overall pick on Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner, who was the only cornerback of the PFF college era to play over 1,000 coverage snaps without a single touchdown allowed," PFF said. "But wait, there's more. New York added two more players in Round 1 that could make an immediate impact with Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Florida State edge defender Jermaine Johnson."

The Green & White's draft class was rounded out by Iowa State RB Breece Hall, Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert, Louisiana OL Max Mitchell and Texas A&M DL Micheal Clemons.

Related Content

news

Jeff Ulbrich Sees Exciting D-velopments for Jets in '22

2nd-Year DC Is Pumped About His Unit's New Additions and Growth from Last Year

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Cleveland Browns

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson & Co. Head to the Dawg Pound in Week 2

news

Where Are They Now: Alex Van Dyke

Catch Up with the Former Receiver from Nevada

news

Notebook | WR Elijah Moore Loves the Matchups with D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner

Garrett Wilson on QB Zach Wilson: 'He's Really Special'

news

Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall Among Brian Baldinger's Top-10 Favorite Players in NFL Draft

Former Cincinnati CB Drafted No. 4 Overall; Hall Drafted in Second Round

news

Mike LaFleur's Offense Has a 'Fun Challenge' Ahead

Jets Improved Through His 1st Year at the Helm; Now He Has More 'Pieces to Work With'

news

Which Jets Pick Did NFL Network Say Was Best Value in Draft?

GM Joe Douglas Selected Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert in Third Round

news

Robert Saleh: Jets' Vision Is Clear 'for Every Player We've Brought In'

GM Joe Douglas: Head Coach and His Staff Are Unifiers, Teachers, Collaborators

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Return to MetLife Stadium in Week 3

news

LaDainian Tomlinson Ranks Jets' Breece Hall as No. 1 RB Fit in NFL Draft

Former Iowa State Back, No. 36 Selection, Had Rushing TD in 24 Straight Games

news

For Joe Douglas, It's Been an Offseason Spent in Attack Mode

'Unbelievable Job': GM and His Staff Aggressively Brought 'Quality Players' to the Jets

Advertising