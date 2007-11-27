Transactions

Practice Squad Adds Punter Kapinos

Nov 27, 2007 at 11:05 AM

The New York Jets have signed punter Jeremy Kapinos to the practice squad. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Kapinos (6'1", 235) originally signed with the Jets as a rookie free agent July 2 before being waived Aug. 2. Kapinos punted at Penn State for four seasons, averaging 41.8 yards per punt with a career long of 78 yards.

The Springfield, Va., native, was a finalist for the 2006 Ray Guy Award, presented to the nation's top punter, and was an All-America third-team selection by The Associated Press. His 247 career punts and 10,326 yards are tops in Nittany Lions history.

Advertising