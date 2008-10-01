Practice Concludes and the Players Say Bye





The four days that Jets players have off this week will come as a welcome reprieve from the program since the start of training camp and the team's nonstop focus on football.

Brad Smith has no special plans, but the wide receiver is looking forward to getting the chance to sleep in a bit more. Smith normally gets seven or eight hours of sleep per night. However, in the coming days, he said, "I'll try to get about 13."

Shaun Ellis is looking forward to just resting and giving his body recovery time.

"Not think about football," the defensive end joked when asked if he had any plans. But at the same time, "You don't want to get too far removed," he said.

Many players said that they would simply use their free time to relax with friends and family.

Kris Jenkins is looking forward to spending the time off with his children.

"I won't be partying," the nose tackle said. "I'm old in the league now. I can't do that and bounce back like the young guys."

Safety Kerry Rhodes is going to visit his mom.

"I just bought her a house so I'm going to go see how she's doing," he said.

Dwight Lowery said he'll fly out to California to see his family.

"I'll go home, have a little barbeque," the rookie cornerback said. "I'll go to my little brother's homecoming football game."

Kamren Lowery is a 17-year-old senior at Soquel High School in Santa Cruz, Calif. Kamren plays defensive back, much like his older brother, and also seems to have a knack for finding the ball, logging three interceptions for the Knights in their first four games of this season.

Fellow corner Darrelle Revis will also spend time at the high school he attended — Aliquippa High in western Pennsylvania will host a Friday night ceremony to retire his jersey No. 2.

"Not this soon," Revis said with a laugh about the retirement ceremonies. "Not to be this young."

For Jets head coach Eric Mangini, the bye week could potentially be coming at the perfect time in his personal life. Mangini was asked if he had any special plans in today's new conference.

"It depends on whether we have our baby, because that would be a special plan," he said. "It seems like he's pushing to get out, so we'll see here. It could be any day.

"The 10th [of October] is when we're supposed to go, but both kids have come early. Jake was six weeks, Luke was four weeks. I'm assuming this one can't wait, either.

"If not, we'll probably take the kids to the movies, some movie about dogs that we're supposed to hit."

Reportedly, that movie about dogs is "Beverly Hills Chihuahua."

Brett Favre told Randy Lange and Eric Allen on this week's "Jets Two-Minute Drive" radio show that after today's practice, "For four days I'm not going to think about football. I may come over [to the training center], but I'm not going to break down film. I'm just going to try to relax and come back with a fresh start on Monday."

Favre said he plans to fly to his Mississippi home with his family later this week, then fly back Sunday.