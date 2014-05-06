Power of 12 for the Jets

Idzik has maintained that the draft will be a lifeline and he looks forward to adding to the foundation.

"Continuity with the club is important, we added some pieces in free agency and now we feel with 12 picks heading into this draft — in a very quality draft class — we can really help our team," Idzik said.

The Jets haven't had double-digit draft picks since 2006 when current senior director of college scouting Terry Bradway served as a senior personnel executive. That draft provided quite the haul including current mainstays LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson (D1, No. 4) and C Nick Mangold (D1, No. 29), versatile S Eric Smith and a pair of fourth-round finds in Brad Smith and Leon Washington.