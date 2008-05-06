Transactions

Presented by

Poteat Returns to the Green & White Fold

May 06, 2008 at 11:31 AM
71770952.jpg

Hank Poteat distracts Eagles WR Hank Baskett.

The New York Jets have re-signed unrestricted free agent DB Hank Poteat. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Poteat (5'10", 195) returns to the Jets after appearing in all 16 games in 2007. He started nine games, recording the first two interceptions of his eight-year career in consecutive games vs. Philadelphia's Donovan McNabb and Cincinnati's Carson Palmer. On the season, Poteat registered a career-high 45 tackles and five pass breakups.

Poteat first joined the Jets in 2006 after stints with Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and New England. He was drafted by the Steelers in the third round (77th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

