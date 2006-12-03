Post-Game Notes





The 38 points scored by the Jets are the most since New York defeated Miami, 41-14, November 1, 2004.

The 441 yards of total offense by the Jets are a season high and the most since the Jets gained 482 yards versus Seattle on December 9, 2004.

The Jets two-game scoring output of 64 points (38 at Green Bay, 26 versus Houston) is the highest two game output since the opening two games of the 2004 season (65, 31-24 win versus Cincinnati and 34-28 win versus San Diego)

The Jets three rushing touchdowns (Cedric Houston -2, Leon Washington) tied their season high, set October 22 versus Detroit

The Jets 27 first downs also ties their season high set October 22 versus Detroit

Cedric Houston set a career high for rushing yards in a game with 105 on 22 carries. His 100 yard game was the first for the Jets since Leon Washington's 129 yards versus Detroit. He also set a personal best a game with two first-half rushing touchdowns, his third and fourth of the season. His four rushing touchdowns also set his career high for the season. His 31 yard rush was his career long.

Jerricho Cotchery had nine catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. Cotchery's nine receptions are a career high. His touchdown reception was his fifth of the season to lead the team.

Chad Pennington finished the game 25-for-35 for 263 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The 25 completions are a season high.

In the first half, Chad Pennington was 22-of-29 for 241 yards and 2 touchdowns for a 122.9 rating. Over the four quarter stretch spanning the second half versus Houston and the first half at Green Bay, Pennington was 38-of-44, 400 yards and 3 touchdowns.

In the first quarter, Chad Pennington was 11-of-16 for 151 yards and a touchdown. In the first quarter, Pennington hit eight different receivers for completions (Justin McCareins, Chris Baker, Cedric Houston, Laveranues Coles, Brad Smith and Sean Ryan, Leon Washington, Jerricho Cotchery)

Kerry Rhodes and Andre Dyson each had their fourth interception of the season to remain tied for the team lead. Rhodes also had a team-high three passes defensed.

Bryan Thomas had 1.5 sacks for a team leading 6.5 sacks this season. He has 5.5 sacks in his past five games. His forced fumble was his first of the season.

Victor Hobson recorded a career-high 13 tackles to lead the team. He also had one QB pressure and one pass defensed.

Dewayne Robertson fumble recovery was his first of the season.

Brad Smith's 32-yard run was the longest run of the season for the Jets.

Chris Baker's four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown give him 22 receptions, a new career high. His touchdown reception is his third of the season.

Mike Nugent kicked a 24 yard field goal in the first quarter, his seventh straight successful field goal.

Wallace Wright made his first appearance in the NFL on the kickoff team in the first quarter

The Jets 31 first half points are their most since November 3, 2002 when the Jets led the Chargers 31-7 at the half en route to a 44-13 victory.

The Jets had 340 yards in total offense in the first half (241 passing, 99 rushing). The Jets season high in total offense is 398 vs. Detroit.

During the Jets first drive, an 11 play, 63 yard drive that resulted in a Mike Nugent field goal, Chad Pennington was 6-of-8 for 58 yards with completions to six different receivers (Justin McCareins, Chris Baker, Cedric Houston, Laveranues Coles, Brad Smith and Sean Ryan).

After holding the Packers scoreless in the first half, the Jets defense has not allowed a first half touchdown in the past four games. In the past seven games, it has outscored teams 74-26 in the first half.