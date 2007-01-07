Post-Game Notes

Graham watches the punt





Notes:Today's start is Chad Pennington's fifth in the playoffs for the Jets, the most by a Jets quarterback in the Jets' 19th postseason game. Starts by Jets quarterbacks in the postseason: Chad Pennington – 5; Richard Todd – 4; Joe Namath – 3; Pat Ryan – 3; Vinny Testaverde – 3; Ken O'Brien – 1.

Chad Pennington's 77-yard touchdown strike to Jerricho Cotchery was the longest offensive play in Jets' postseason history, surpassing the 56-yard score from Pennington to Richie Anderson in the 2002 Wild Card Playoff Game against Indianapolis. Pennington and Cotchery also hooked up for the longest offensive play of the 2006 Jets' season,a 71-yard touchdown pass in Week Two against the Patriots. The touchdown pass was Pennington's seventh in the postseason, the most by a Jets' quarterback.

Chad Pennington's third passing attempt of the afternoon moved him past Richard Todd for most pass attempts by a Jets quarterback in the postseason (previous high – 140). Pennington was already the all-time Jets playoff leader in completions and touchdown passes coming into this game.

Pennington finished the game 23-for-40 for 300 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. Pennington's career postseason totals: 107 completions (1st all time Jets' history), 178 attempts (1st), 1,166 yards (1st) and seven touchdowns (1st). The 300 yards passing for Pennington is a single-game playoff high.

Chris Baker's five receptions for 68 yards are playoff single-game highs for the tight end in his fifth playoff game. It's also the second-most by a Jets tight end in a postseason game, trailing only Mickey Shuler (6-116-1) in the 1981 Wild Card game vs. Buffalo.

Jerricho Cotchery became the 10th Jets' player to record a 100-yard receiving game in the postseason, with his four receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Cotchery's 100 yards receiving tie him with Santana Moss for the ninth most receiving yards in Jets' postseason history. Moss also had four receptions for 100 yards in the 2004 Divisional playoff game at San Diego.

Laveranues Coles' five receptions for 45 yards give him 21 postseason receptions for 234 yards. His 21 receptions place him fourth on the Jets all-time list. His 234 yards are eighth on the Jets all-time list.

Mike Nugent kicked three field goals in three attempts, 28, 21, and 37 yards. He finished the game with 10 points. His three field goals ties a Jets' postseason record held by Jim Turner in Super Bowl III and Pat Leahy in the 1982 playoffs vs. the Bengals.

Pennington's seven-yard rush in the first quarter was his longest career postseason rush, surpassing a six-yard run in the 2004 Wild Card Playoff Game at San Diego.

The combined sack by Eric Barton and Bryan Thomas of Tom Brady in the third quarter was good for a loss of 12 yards. The half-sack was the first postseason sack of both their careers.

Dewayne Robertson forced his first career postseason fumble, when he stripped RB Corey Dillon of the ball in the first quarter. The fumble was the first of Dillon's career in 110 carries. The fumble was recovered by Hank Poteat, the first postseason fumble recovery of his career.

After Chad Pennington came out for one play in the first quarter, Patrick Ramsey entered the game and completed his only pass to B.J. Askew for -1 yards.

Justin Miller's 136 yards on six returns are the second-most kickoff return yards in Jets' postseason history, trailing only Chad Morton's 154 yards in the 2001 Wild Card Game at Oakland.

Jets Postseason Firsts:

Leon Washington recorded his first punt return when he returned a Todd Sauerbrun punt seven yards in the first quarter. Washington also recorded his first postseason carry and reception.

Mike Nugent's 28-yard field goal was his first in the postseason.

B.J. Askew and Jerricho Cotchery recorded their first postseason receptions in their third postseason games.

Brad Smith recorded his first postseason reception in his first postseason game.

Cedric Houston recorded his first postseason carry in his first postseason contest.

Patrick Ramsey appeared in his first postseason contest and completed his first postseason pass.

Justin Miller recorded his first postseason kickoff return, returning a kick 35 yards in the first quarter.