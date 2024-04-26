4 Positions the Jets Could Address on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The Jets currently have one pick on Day 2, No. 72 overall (Round 3), of the 2024 NFL Draft. Below are four positions that general manager Joe Douglas could select whether he stays put, trades up or trades back.

Wide Receiver

A lot of mock drafts leading up to Round 1 of the NFL Draft had the Jets either selecting a wide receiver or tackle. After Joe Douglas selected Penn State T Olu Fashanu with the No. 11 pick, it wouldn't be a surprise if he took a receiver in one of the deepest classes in recent history.

With one pick in the third round, the Green & White could be looking at receivers such as Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk, Virginia's Malik Washington, North Carolina's Devontez Walker and USC's Brenden Rice. The Athletic's Dane Brugler has either a third- or third-/fourth-round grade on all those players.

Polk and Rice are considered possession receivers while Walker (4.36 40-yard dash) and Washington (4.47) offer speed.

If the Jets were to use some of their draft capital to move up into Round 2, wideouts available could include Georgia's Ladd McConkey, Florida State's Keon Coleman, Western Kentucky's Malachai Corley, Michigan's Roman Wilson and Oregon's Troy Franklin.

Coleman's reputation is a 50/50 ball winner with highlight-reel catches, Corley is known for breaking tackles (55 over the last two seasons) while Wilson has sure hands (one drop on 67 targets this past season) and speed (37.5% of his catches resulted in a 20-plus yard play). Franklin stretches the field vertically as he had eight catches of at least 40 yards in '23.