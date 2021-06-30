PFF Names Jets Third Most-Improved Team in NFL 

Pro Football Focus recently published a video detailing the NFL's five most-improved teams and the Jets came in at No. 3.

"The New York Jets cut ties with Sam Darnold and instead will be rolling with Zach Wilson as their new quarterback of the future," Sam Monson said. "Wilson had a PFF passing grade over 95 this last season, the highest we've ever seen in college.

"Corey Davis was added as a receiving target in free agency fresh off the back of a breakout season in Tennessee in which he ranked top five in yards per route run. The Jets also continued to work on the offensive line, making a trade up in the first round of the draft to grab Alijah Vera-Tucker out of USC, a player that's allowed three sacks in three seasons.

"On defense, they may have also signed the best edge rusher they've had on the roster since John Abraham with Carl Lawson starting to fit into Robert Saleh's more aggressive defensive front four after notching 64 total pressures last year."

General Manager Joe Douglas attacked the offseason by first signing 12 free agents, including Davis and Lawson. He also added LB Jarrad Davis, DT Sheldon Rankins, S Lamarcus Joyner, WR Keelan Cole, OL Dan Feeney, TE Tyler Kroft, DL Vinny Curry, RB Tevin Coleman, CB/special-teams ace Justin Hardee and LB Del'Shawn Phillips.