PFF: Marcus Maye Is a Top-10 NFL Safety

PFF recently published an article naming the NFL's top-32 safeties and Jets S Marcus Maye came in at No. 7.

"Marcus Maye was the deep-lying free safety who allowed Jamal Adams to be the do-it-all star in the Jets secondary," Sam Monson wrote. "But when the team traded Adams to Seattle, Maye was able to step into that role and show that he can also do a bit of everything well. Maye earned a career-high PFF grade of 82.9 last season, also notching career highs in snaps from the slot and in the box."

Maye, the 2020 Curtis Martin Team MVP and one of five team captains, is coming off a career year in which he led the team in snaps with 1,137. He set career highs in tackles (88), TFLs (4), sacks (2), pass defenses (11), forced fumbles (2) and fumble recoveries (1). Maye was one of three players in the NFL in the 2020 season with at least 60 tackles, 2 INTs and 2 FF. A second-round pick out of Florida in 2017, Maye has recorded 266 tackles, 6 INTs, 22 PDs, 4 FF and 1 FR in 54 games (all starts).

General Manager Joe Douglas placed the franchise tag on Maye in March, but Douglas wants to keep Maye in green and white long term.