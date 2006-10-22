Pennington: We Don't Change Our Habits





For Chad Pennington and the Jets, habits have been a good thing.

Following Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions, Pennington praised his first-year head coach for the consistency in which practices and workouts are approached, no matter how successful the team has been.

"Our practice habits and work ethic are the most important," he said. "Coach Mangini constantly strives to take the same approach whether we win or lose. We don't change our work habits or preparation, and we believe in those things and we trust those things."

Read below for complete player transcripts from the Jets locker room

New York Jets' QB Chad Pennington

On the good stats for today…

Eight for 12 on third down. That was a big time improvement compared to the last two weeks. To be able to go 67 percent on third down is pretty important and the reason we were able to do that is because we're able to manage first and second downs and get some positive yards. We knew going into the game that Detroit was extremely good on third-and-seven plus; they're about three out of 17 conversions on third-and-seven plus. So, for us to be eight and 12 on third down and move the ball as efficiently as we did, it was a good day for us offensively.

On thinking about scoring in the first quarter before the game…

No, we knew we need to get off to a fast start as far as keeping their offense off the field. We knew what type of fire power their offense has and what type of system Mike Martz runs; it can hit at any time. So, it was important for us to establish time of possession and keep their offense off the field. If we can drive down and get points, obviously that's an even bigger and better bonus for us, but we concentrate on finishing. We want to start well, but we want to finish strong and today we were able to finish a team off and make sure we controlled the football.

On an efficient ground game changing his style…

Any time you can get the running game going, your play-action game is just elevated. We can get the linebackers to suck up on the fake and get the receivers in there on the fake. Now, our receivers are penetrating the field vertically and they're on the safeties and corners in a heartbeat. That was important for us to get the running game started and established.

On the play-fake pass to Justin McCareins…

We were in our running formation with our two tight ends, our two backs and one receiver, and we were able to get a good play-fake because we were able to run the ball very well. It was a nice call by Coach Schottenheimer to take that shot. McCareins has been running that route very well for us throughout the last couple weeks in practice; we just felt like he gave us a really good shot and he made a great play on it.

On the importance of making good plays without having many chances…

Absolutely, he hasn't had a chance to make very many plays as of recently, so for him to be able to make that one and really give us momentum in the first quarter, was huge. He just keeps working hard. All my receivers, they just keep doing a great job of being selfless and going out there and competing every day in practice; they're a lot of fun to play with.

On having knowledge of Donnie Henderson's defense helping…

Being around Donnie, I know that he always has his defense playing fast and hard. When they play, they don't second guess themselves, they don't play hesitantly, they just go with what they see and we just had to make sure that we kept them off-balance with the snap-count. We also worked on some deception just to keep them honest and keep them at home, which opened up our running game.

On the running game with Leon Washington…

It's really nice to see these guys gel together as an offensive line. You have to take your hat off to the offensive line, they've just been working constantly since day one in the spring. We have rookies working with veterans and there is constant communication going on. Each week it seems like they're getting better and better. We have Kevan Barlow and Washington and it gives us a nice one-two punch; I think Kevan gets the tough yards because he's really physical, and Leon gives us that spurt ability for a lot of yards. Then you look at the receivers, Coles had a huge block on the toss play for a touchdown. Jerricho Cotchery and Tim Dwight are in there hitting safeties and linebackers and doing a great job.

On the key ingredient to success…

Our practice habits and work ethic are the most important. Coach Mangini constantly strives to take the same approach whether we win or lose. We don't change our work habits or preparation and we believe in those things and we trust those things. We've tried to come in every week, no matter the outcome, and work hard Monday through Saturday and be ready to play on Sunday.

On the atmosphere in the locker room…

Winning creates confidence and it creates a good vibe within the locker room, but I think our guys have done a great job of taking the same approach, win or lose. This is the first time this year we were able to put together back-to-back victories, so this was a big game for us. That was our focus, we had a big division win last week and we maintained the same approach, our same edge just as if we were coming off of a loss.

On his personal mood…

I enjoy playing this game and enjoy the guys in this locker room, we have some real good guys here. They play together, they play as hard as they can and we pull for each other.

On how it felt to click in the first half…

It was important for us to come out and establish some drives and keep their offense off the field. If we didn't score, we at least needed to establish some good field position, they've got a good punter and field goal kicker so we needed to establish some field position. The one time we did get backed up, we got it out of there, and that was important too. It's a good feeling to have, but we concentrate on playing four quarters. If the first quarter doesn't go well, that's okay because you can't win a game in the first quarter, but you can sure lose it.

On the most impressive part about Leon Washington…

For me, the most impressive thing is his physicality. People are learning about his speed, but he's very physical between the tackles. He doesn't go down with one defender, it takes multiple defenders to take him down. He bounces off of tackles, he's a very physical person even though his size wouldn't make you think that.

On thinking in training camp, that this much success was possible…

I knew we had talent, I knew we had a chance and that's all you ask for, a chance and an opportunity. It was up to us as players to be able to put good practices together and translate that to good preseason games, then translate that into good regular season games. Right now, we're happy at 4-3, but we feel like we can do better. I know I can play better, I know our offense can play better. We have a big challenge this week with Cleveland; going up there in a hostile environment and playing against a 3-4 defense. We're happy about this win, but come Monday, we'll get focused and get ready for Cleveland.

On how he feels about his performance, personally…

I feel like I can do better, that's how I look at it. My execution can be better and help us win more games and be more effective. I am happy with my health; I don't take that for granted anymore, so when I'm hard on myself I take a deep breath and tell myself to enjoy being out there and take advantage of the opportunity. Going through those injuries and not being able to play with your teammates is tough, especially when you're in love with the game. So, I'm criticizing myself and trying to get better, but at the same time I'm enjoying this blessed opportunity I have.

On Leon Washington's "tightrope" run…

It was unbelievable for him to maintain his balance and our parameter blocking was outstanding, Coles had a great block and D'Brickashaw Ferguson was right out there. That was a big-time play.

On having Jerricho Cotchery to compliment Cole's passing game…

It was huge, that's why I don't feel like we're a one-man show in our passing game. People know about Coles, but Cotchery is a great receiver and Tim Dwight brings a lot of great things to our passing game. We also mix in Brad Smith, with his versatility, and Justin McCareins had a great catch. When our guys are called upon, they can make plays, so I try not to get honed in on just one guy. I try to take what the defense gives us and really using all of our guys and all of our weapons

On Brad Smith's role expanding and becoming more of a weapon…

You have to remember, he was a quarterback last year and it's hard to come into this league and produce as a rookie, then to come in as a rookie and change positions— it's unbelievable to do what he's doing. You can see each week that he's gaining a little more confidence, learning how to play the position of receiver from the veterans. The more he can do, the more effective we can be. Right now, when Brad comes in the game, the radar goes up on the defensive side, so if we can run our normal offense with him in there and not just run gimmicks every time, it really makes us more effective.

On looking ahead in the schedule…

Absolutely not. I don't think coach will allow us to do that and I don't think our players would do that either. This is a big game coming up, Cleveland. Hopefully, we get to 5-3 after a two-game losing streak and put together a three-game winning streak, I think that's huge. We're going into another hostile environment, playing a road game and I think it's going to be tough for us, but our goal is to get to 5-3 at the bye. Then we'll try to get some guys healthy and be able to take the last eight games. We're just taking it one game at a time; you can't win them all in one week, you need to take it one at a time.

On his knowledge of the game pulling him through…

I think so. Even thought I was injured the last two years, I tried to stay involved mentally and not let my absence on the field affect my mental preparation. For the last year and a half or so, I tried to concentrate, even though I was rehabbing and doing those things, I wanted to go to quarterback meetings and team meetings and listen to all the different thoughts from the coaches.

New York Jets RB Leon Washington

About today…

Obviously, we did a good job today, coming out running the ball. It's one of those things, having the opportunity to go out there and play and as a young guy it is very important to take advantage of an opportunity. Our coach is always stressing, as a young guy or as any guy on the team, to go out there and make plays. Today, we were able to go out there and execute those things.

On his expectations about the amount of time he would play…

They asked me to come in and contribute to the team. You practice during the week, but you never think it's going to happen in the game. That's the way I take it and that's the way I pose the situation during the week. During practice, I prep myself as if I get 18 or three carries a game. When the situation arrives I am ready for it.

On your first touchdown…

It felt pretty good. Obviously, when we were in Jacksonville we got beat pretty bad. I thought I got out on that opportunity, but hats off to the offensive line today. They did a tremendous job of blocking up front and taking care of those guys throughout the game. They all ran the ball really well and me, Kevan Barlow and our fullbacks also did a good job. Getting in the endzone was also a big plus, but our offensive line did a tremendous job blocking the pass upfront.

On running the ball inside today versus running the draw…

As an individual I am not trying to prove anything to anybody. I just try to figure myself out and go out and prove to myself that throughout college I had the opportunity to run between sides. So I know I am capable of doing it, but at the same time, my job is to come here and do what the coach asks. If I can run in between tackles and they ask me to do that, I will do it. If they tell me to run outside I will do it. Like I alluded to earlier, our offensive line did a good job blocking upfront. They were holding in there and did a tremendous job. I just ran hard and played hard today and we came out with a big win.

On staying inbounds during his touchdown run…

I think it was Laveranues Coles who hooked the guy, I had a similar run earlier when I cut it back in and the guy tackled me. But this time Laveranues did a good job hooking that guy outside and I tight roped the sideline and I got in the endzone.

On running over a hundred yards in this game versus the Jacksonville game…

This feels pretty good. I haven't run over a 100 yards in awhile. I don't think I did it my senior year in college. It feels pretty good to come out here and help the team out being the young guy, helping the team out the best I can, and trying to gain that confidence from the older guys, the coaches and the rest of the teammates.

On his level of involvement with the team…

I always remain optimistic about the situation. Coaches are always stressing to prepare yourself, but this is the NFL and guys get hurt. You never know when you will have the opportunity to go in there and play. Throughout the year I prepare myself as if my opportunity is calling. If I am going in there to make plays, you know I am ready for it.

On the Jets' interest versus other team's interest in the draft…

The Jets were interested and a lot of other teams were interested, but that's one of those things that happen. They picked me in the fourth round, they called me and said, "You're coming to New York son." Thank God for that, because I ended up training up here before the combine. I was also familiar with the area, so it ended up being perfect for me being with the Jets.

On the offensive line…

The last few weeks we have been working very hard and improving our running game. You see after the Jacksonville game, the Miami game and this game, we are improving our situation. We are practicing pretty hard, so that what we've got for our offensive line is getting better for the year. Today, we got a pretty good running day between fullbacks. We're working pretty hard and getting better each week.

On running the ball…

I am very pleased. Whenever you are running a ball you are able to control the defense. You can do things to help your team win the game. Today, I ran the ball early and effectively. Whenever I do that I try to keep the defense down, that's the main thing. You don't want to become one dimensional.

On the growing optimism of his play…

It definitely is. Being a young guy, and trying to do the best I can to lead. Every week is getting better; we are very optimistic about the season. Hopefully, we can improve, but we've got to take it one practice at a time and one game at a time. Hopefully, things will work out for the best for us.

On his running rhythm that indicated his success…

That's the best thing for a running back to come in and get a big run early. If you get a big run early it gives you so much more confidence for the rest of the game. You do what you have to do, when I get a big run early or Kevan gets a big run early, it gives both of us and the offensive line confidence. It gives the coaches confidence to keep running the ball and that's what we did today. I am thankful for the opportunity and hopefully, I can continue to improve on this running game.

On scoring points early in the game…

I feel it's good, because we know when we drive deep there is a chance for us to sit on the sideline. Some guys go in and play a lot better when they are rested so on offensive we try to control our game and do what we have to do to win the game. Whether it is running the ball the entire game or passing the ball the entire game the coach is going to put us in the best situation. As an offense all the coach needs to do is go out there and execute the game plan and give the defense a good chance to rest and it will help us out in the long run.

On how Curtis Martin has helped out…

The most helpful thing Curtis Martin has showed me or told me is basically being more patient with my runners, because when I first got here I was running the ball and I was ready to bounce outside. This is the National Football League and guys are too fast. Each week I am improving in my inside runners and being able to read my blocks and make the correct cuts. Thank God I am blessed with Curtis Martin in the locker room; he has been a big help in our running game and he has also taught the offensive line and helped them out. It's just one of those things that having him in the locker room has been a big help, especially to me in my rookie year.

New York Jets Safety Kerry Rhodes

On holding Roy Williams to only two catches…

We wanted to come out and get after him. The corners did a good job of getting in his face and trying to be aggressive. We rolled to him a couple of times, which is good, we have tall guys back there like myself, but the corners did a great job of getting after him.

On the team gaining an early lead…

We have been talking about it for a couple of weeks. We wanted to start out fast, and we were able to do that today. The offense did a great job moving the ball down the field and doing what we wanted to do. They got the scores, and it relaxed us a little.

On Leon Washington's performance…