Pennington: They Make You Earn Every Yard





The skill players on the New York Jets offense have received critical acclaim for their play during the club's 4-3 start. Chad Pennington has performed at an All-Pro level, Laveranues Coles is off to a blazing start, Jerricho Cotchery is in the midst of a breakout campaign, and rookie Leon Washington has burst onto the national stage. But it all starts up front and the young line is improving each week.

"I have see improvement even since week one. Our offensive line is starting to gel together, communicate a lot better and just work together," Pennington said Wednesday. "That takes time when you have new parts introduced to the system and you also have a new system. It takes time and it takes a lot of work and a lot of practice. It seems like each week we are making progress."

*Read below for Pennington's complete press conference transcript *

New York Jets' QB Chad Pennington, 10.25

On the team's confidence right now…

Winning builds confidence, no doubt about that. I think our team has done a really good job of maintaining the same approach week in and week out. When we were 2-3 we kept the same approach. When we were 3-3 and experienced a win we kept the same approach. So that's what we are focused on. It's too early in the season to get too confident about the possibilities. Nine games left, a lot of bigtime games coming up. So we've got to keep the same approach week in and week out. But winning does build confidence, especially when we have a young team like we do. To where you have proof that you can win. You can win at home. You can win on the road. You can won in hostile environments.

On the importance of winning before the bye week…

It's important that we win our next game, and that's what we're focused on. I don't think we're concentrated on record. We realize that this is going to be a tough game. The 1-5 record for Cleveland doesn't speak for how well their defense has been playing and how close the games they have lost where they have been right there ready to win it. We know it's important to win every game, because in this league you can't say, Well, we can drop a game here and we can let off in this area. Because you never know what game is going to be a deciding factor on whether or not you're able to make it into the playoffs. So every game is important for us.

On the improvement of the offensive line…

I've seen improvement even since week one. Where your offensive line is starting to gel together, communicate better, and just work together. You know, that takes time. When you have new parts introduced into the system, and then you also have a new system. So it takes time and a lot of work and practice, and it seems like each week we're making progress.

On the running game starting to blossom…

It's always exciting for an offense to put all the parts together and not be one-sided. Be able to use all your weapons and use all of the facets of the offense, whether it's the passing game, running game, play action, whatever it is, that's exciting for us.

On Pennington being labeled as a good game manager…

Well, I take pride in being able to manage a game effectively, because what that means to me is that you understand how to win the game. You have a game plan, but then you a plan on how to win the game. And that, a lot of times, means understanding the importance of turnovers and the turnover battle, the importance of third down, understanding the potential defensive players that you're going against that can really change the game. Whether it's a pass rusher, a corner, a linebacker, a safety. Really understanding who your playmakers are as far as your opponent is concerned. That's what I think about in managing the game. I take a lot of pride in that. A lot of times when you manage the game correctly the stats don't reflect it. So I've tried to take pride in managing the game and producing wins, and that's what we are trying to do.

Yon drawing opponents off-side…

I think quarterbacks can choose cadence as an effective tool to gain free yards. Especially when you have bigtime pass rushers and guys that like to get up the field. You know, you have to use cadence to help your offensive linemen out. You don't ever want the defensive line feeling like they have a jump on your cadence to where they get the advantage. You have to keep that to your advantage when you can use your cadence and keep the defensive line off balance.

On working on cadence with the offensive line…

It does take practice. You can't talk about it, because it just doesn't happen. They have to hear you. They have to hear your cadence. They have to hear the rhythm of your cadence every day. You can't just go into practice and go on one every play and then in the game try to use hard counts and things like that. You got work it just like you would any other thing in the system.

On the toughness of the Cleveland defense…

Well, I mean, you watch them play defense. Now they play great team defense. They make you earn every yard that you get. They're only giving up 54 percent completion percentage and only 192 yards in the passing game. They held Carolina to zero for 11 on third down. That's the first time in history that that had happened as far as -- I don't know if it was Carolina's side or Cleveland's side. That's pretty impressive when you hold a team to no third down conversions. They're playing defense really well. Their front 7 is extremely impressive. They're big and physical up front. When you play this team, you're going to be in for a long, physical day. They've lot games 15-14 to Baltimore, they held Denver to 17 points. So they're right there. Their 5 losses have been against winning teams, so it's a good tough defense.

On being familiar with the defensive scheme…