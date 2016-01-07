Pennington: Jets Have 'Perfect Scenario' at QB

After eight seasons with the Jets, Pennington recalls signing with the Dolphins in 2008. Bill Parcells, who drafted Pennington with the 18th overall pick in 2000 when he was director of football operations for the Jets, was the Dolphins' vice president at the time.

"It was similar to when I went to Miami," Pennington said of Fitzpatrick's current scenario. "Bill Parcells was very up front with me and said, 'Look, we have a young quarterback who we believe can be our future. We want you to come in, hold down the fort, teach him, do what you do as a veteran and let's see what happens.' Very up front with me about that and I trusted that and it worked out. So I think that's the situation that Fitz is in."

While Fitzpatrick already has a prolific year under his belt with the Jets, Pennington was starting anew in South Florida. But both synced up with respected play-callers in Chan Gailey and Dan Henning respectively. And while the Dolphins had just drafted Chad Henne in 2008, the Jets have a pair of young signal callers on their roster in Geno Smith (25) and Bryce Petty (24).