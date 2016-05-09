Pennington: Hackenberg Has the Tools

The Jets have been clear about their intentions to re-sign veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is coming off a career year with 31 touchdowns and 3,905 yards passing. While Fitzpatrick remains a free agent, Geno Smith could enter OTAs atop the depth chart and the Jets also like the skill set of Bryce Petty, a fourth-rounder from Baylor last year. Enter Hackenberg, another prospect with talent and a high upside.

"In talking with one evaluator, they were really impressed with his accuracy down the field, 20+ yards or so and past that," Pennington said of Hackenberg. "They were really impressed with his accuracy. This one evaluator also thought that one improvement would be his short passing game, which you would think would be simple to correct and just making sure he is making good decisions and those types of things. I certainly think that the pro skill set is there, it's just a matter of being able to redevelop that."

That redevelopment started last weekend as Hackenberg got his feet wet against a group composed mainly of tryout players and undrafted free agents. His NFL career is in its infancy and Pennington, a first-rounder who didn't take over starting duties until his third year, says first impressions are important.